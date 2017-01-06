Sunday Meal Prep: The Healthy Recipes That'll Make This Week Easier

Every week we bring you Sunday Meal Prep to help you crank out a healthy week’s worth of meals in one fell swoop. Do your shopping, spend a few hours cooking, and enjoy the fruits of your labor all week long. We curate these recipes to ensure there’s a good balance of nutrition and deliciousness every week. HuffPost Taste Here we are in early January, with many of us still fully living our resolution for a healthy new lifestyle. We’re behind you 100 percent ― that’s why we’ve come equipped with recipes to make that resolution an easy reality. (Because remember, cooking at home is a big step toward eating healthier.) To make sticking to the healthy-eating choice a little bit easier, we’ve added just a touch of indulgence in this week’s recipes. We have homemade dark chocolate cashew butter cups to help you survive those sugar cravings. Remember, dark chocolate is good for your health in moderation. If you add a veggie-loaded frittata for breakfast, sweet potato stew or Brussels sprouts soba noodles for lunch, and roasted broccoli pasta for dinner, you’ll be doing just fine. Better than fine, because you’ll have chocolate. Without further ado, the recipes… Spinach And Mushroom Egg White Frittata Foodie Crush Get the Spinach and Mushroom Egg White Frittata recipe from Foodie Crush Sweet Potato Barley Stew Naturally Ella Get the Sweet Potato Barley Stew recipe from Naturally Ella Roasted Broccoli Pasta With Roasted Garlic Goat Cheese Sauce Naturally Ella Get the Roasted Broccoli Pasta with Roasted Garlic Goat Cheese Sauce recipe from Naturally Ella Sesame Brussels Sprout Soba Bowl Naturally Ella Get the Sesame Brussels Sprout Soba Bowl recipe from Naturally Ella Toasted Quinoa Cashew Butter Cups How Sweet It Is Get the Toasted Quinoa Cashew Butter Cups recipe from How Sweet It is Related… Your Sunday Meal Prep: Get Through The Week With Thai Basil Chicken And More Cook These Meals On Sunday, Eat Healthy Throughout The Week 5 Healthy Recipes To Start 2017 Off Right

