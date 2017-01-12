Taco Bell's Latest Creation Is A Monstrosity (But We'd Totally Try It)

When we heard about the Cheetos Burrito last year, we thought Taco Bell had reached peak levels of food mashup insanity. Now, a mere week and a half into 2017, the fast-food company announced the nationwide release of a new creation: the Naked Chicken Chalupa. Instead of a typical shell, this chalupa’s contents are encased in a shell made out of fried chicken. Or, as Taco Bell puts it: “The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell.” The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26. A photo posted by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST Inside, the chalupa holds lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and creamy avocado ranch sauce. But the fried chicken taco shell is clearly the star of the show. Though the menu item was released in select cities last year, Jan. 26 will be the first time it’s available nationwide. If it does well, Taco Bell President Brian Niccol told Bloomberg, it will stay on the menu. Needless to say, the internet seems excited. This goes in the category of:

"Things the world didn't need, but we actually needed."

Also, @tacobell. #NakedChickenChalupa https://t.co/HdAu76nV4l— Louis Ortiz (@LouisOrtiz92) January 11, 2017

