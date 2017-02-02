The Best Finger Food Recipes For Super Bowl Sunday

The worst thing about hosting a party is all the dishes you have to clean at the end of the night. Lucky for all of us, there’s an easy solution: finger foods. When no silverware is required, no dishes are, either. But that’s not even the best part about finger foods. These hand-held bites are some of our favorite foods. We’re talking mac and cheese balls, bacon-wrapped chicken bites and even mini calzones. Without further ado, these are the finger food recipes that’ll make your hosting experience a lot less stressful ― and a whole lot more delicious. 1 Fried Mac And Cheese Balls Damn Delicious Get the Fried Mac And Cheese Balls recipe from Damn Delicious 2 Bacon-Wrapped Avocado A Spicy Perspective Get the Bacon-Wrapped Avocado recipe from A Spicy Perspective 3 Real Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings Macheesmo Get the Real Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe from Macheesmo 4 Cheesy Chicken And Broccoli Pocket Damn Delicious Get the Cheesy Chicken And Broccoli Pocket recipe from Damn Delicious 5 Pepperoni Pizza Cups A Spicy Perspective Get the Pepperoni Pizza Cups recipe from A Spicy Perspective 6 Greek Turkey Meatballs Damn Delicious Get the Greek Turkey Meatballs recipe from Damn Delicious 7 Mini Spinach Ricotta Calzone A Spicy Perspective Get the Mini Spinach Ricotta Calzone recipe from A Spicy Perspective 8 Hot Crab Dip Wonton Cups Macheesmo Get the Hot Crab Dip Wonton Cups recipe from Macheesmo 9 Healthy Baked Zucchini Tots A Spicy Perspective Get the Healthy Baked Zucchini Tots recipe from A Spicy Perspective 10 Shrimp Egg Rolls Damn Delicious Get the Shrimp Egg Rolls recipe from Damn Delicious 11 Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels Macheesmo Get the Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels recipe from Macheesmo 12 Baked Popcorn Shrimp Damn Delicious Get the Baked Popcorn Shrimp recipe from Damn Delicious 13 Pepperoni Pizza Dip Macheesmo Get the Pepperoni Pizza Dip recipe from Macheesmo 14 BBQ Chicken Bites Damn Delicious Get the BBQ Chicken Bites recipe from Damn Delicious Related… The Super Bowl Recipes That'll Make Your Party Epically Delicious The 11 Most Sought-After Super Bowl Recipes, According To Google How To Eat Chicken Wings Like The Sophisticated Person You Aren't