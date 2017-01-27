The Best-Looking Slow Cookers You'll Ever See

We adore our slow cookers. We love how they keep our winter cocktails warm. We appreciate how they can easily make a great chili, but also know how to whip up dessert. The only thing we don’t love is what an eyesore they can be on our kitchen counters. Because the slow cooker is so handy this time of year, we just let it sit on the counter. We see it first thing in the morning when making coffee, and last thing at night when dinner’s done. Staring at this big kitchen appliance made us wonder: are there cute slow cookers out there? Turns out, yes, there are. And lots of them, too. Which means you can actually slow cook in style ― because why wouldn’t you? Here are our 8 favorite slow cookers on the market, based entirely on their aesthetic appeal. 1 Black and Decker 7 Quart Dial Control Slow Cooker Black And Decker Get the Black and Decker 7 Quart Dial Control Slow Cooker at Amazon for $32.99 2 Black and Decker 4 Quart Dial Control Slow Cooker Amazon Get the Black and Decker 4 Quart Dial Control Slow Cooker from Amazon $19.99 3 Hamilton Beach Party Crock Pot Amazon Get the Hamilton Beach Party Crock Pot at Amazon for $42.99 4 Hamilton Beach Oval Slow Cooker Hamilton Beach Get the Hamilton Beach Oval Slow Cooker from Amazon for $22.61 5 KitchenAid Multi Cooker Amazon Get the KitchenAid Multi Cooker at Amazon for $244.95

This one is not cheap, but it does more than just slow cook.