The Best Make-Ahead Appetizer Recipes For Your Super Bowl Party

After Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the greatest food holiday of the year. Of course, the game is important, but the food is crucial. It's the one day of the year when not only is it allowed, but it's in fact encouraged, to consume all of the best gameday foods in existence. Sliders, cheesy dips, meatballs, they're all welcome on this great Sunday. If you're hosting this year, don't be bogged down by preparing all these great dishes while the game is about to start. Make a few of these make-ahead appetizer recipes and then kick back and indulge along with all of your other guests. 1 Pepperoni Pizza Sliders Damn Delicious Get the Pepperoni Pizza Sliders recipe from Damn Delicious 2 Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs A Spicy Perspective Get the Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs recipe from A Spicy Perspective 3 Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball Damn Delicious Get the Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball recipe from Damn Delicious 4 Buffalo Chicken Meatballs Buns in my Oven Get the Buffalo Chicken Meatballs recipe from Buns in my Oven 5 Cheeseburger Party Meatballs Recipe Tin Eats Get the Cheeseburger Party Meatballs recipe from Recipe Tin Eats 6 Slow Cooker Buffalo Ranch Pretzel Pieces A Spicy Perspective Get the Slow Cooker Buffalo Ranch Pretzel Pieces recipe from A Spicy Perspective 7 Honey Garlic Little Smokies Damn Delicious Get the Honey Garlic Little Smokies recipe from Damn Delicious 8 Carnitas Empanadas With Avocado Crema Buns in my Oven Get the Carnitas Empanadas with Avocado Crema recipe from Buns in my Oven 9 Bacon Jalapeno Cheese Spread Buns in my Oven Get the Bacon Jalapeno Cheese Spread recipe from Buns in my Oven