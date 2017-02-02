The Best Nacho Recipes You'll Ever Find

Nachos are quite possibly the best tourist food to have ever been invented. Since their beginnings in 1943, they’ve taken many forms ― from your classic, neon-orange cheese-topped ballpark nachos to fully-loaded pulled pork explosions. At their base, they’re a simple combination of cheese and chips. But those two foods unite to become something truly special. We found 23 examples of that ― one of them even includes tater tots. Stop what you’re doing and go make these. All of these. 1 Crispy Carnita Oven Nachos With Homemade Tortilla Chips How Sweet It Is Get the Crispy Carnita Oven Nachos with Homemade Tortilla Chips recipe from How Sweet It Is 2 Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos Pinch Of Yum Get the Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos recipe from Pinch of Yum 3 Three Cheese Skillet Nachos Two Peas and their Pod Get the Three Cheese Skillet Nachos recipe from Two Peas and their Pod 4 Mexican Street Corn Nachos Simply Recipes Get the Mexican Street Corn Nachos recipe from Simply Recipes 5 Crockpot Carne Asada Nachos How Sweet It Is Get the Crockpot Carne Asada Nachos recipe from How Sweet It Is 6 Chicken Nachos with Avocado Foodie Crush Get the Chicken Nachos with Avocado recipe from Foodie Crush 7 20-Minute Turkey Taco Nachos How Sweet It Is Get the 20-Minute Turkey Taco Nachos recipe from How Sweet It Is 8 Yellow-Eyed Bean Nachos The Curvy Carrot Get the Yellow-Eyed Bean Nachos recipe from The Curvy Carrot 9 Asian Style Nachos Damn Delicious Get the Asian Style Nachos recipe from Damn Delicious 10 Easy Movie Nachos With Fontina Queso And Candied Jalapeños How Sweet It Is Get the Easy Movie Nachos with Fontina Queso and Candied Jalapeños recipe from How Sweet It Is 11 Loaded Greek Goddess Chickpea and Quinoa Pita Chip Nachos Half Baked Harvest Get the Loaded Greek Goddess Chickpea and Quinoa Pita Chip Nachos recipe from Half Baked Harvest 12 Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Nachos Two Peas and their Pod Get the Slow Cooker Chicken Chile Verde Nachos recipe from Two Peas and their Pod 13 The Best Vegan Nachos Minimalist Baker Get The Best Vegan Nachos recipe from Minimalist Baker 14 Cranberry, Butternut And Brussels Sprout Brie Skillet Nachos Half Baked Harvest Get the Cranberry, Butternut and Brussels Sprout Brie Skillet Nachos recipe from Half Baked Harvest 15 Ahi Wonton Nachos with Wasabi Mayo A Spicy Perspective Get the Ahi Wonton Nachos with Wasabi Mayo recipe from A Spicy Perspective 16 BBQ Chicken Nachos With Buttermilk Onion Rings How Sweet It Is Get the BBQ Chicken Nachos with Buttermilk Onion Rings recipe from How Sweet It Is 17 Beef Nachos With Slow Cooker Chili Con Carne A Spicy Perspective Get the Beef Nachos with Slow Cooker Chili Con Carne recipe from A Spicy Perspective 18 Pizza Nachos Two Peas and their Pod Get the Pizza Nachos recipe from Two Peas and their Pod 19 Spiced Butternut Squash, Garlic Butter Mushroom And Fontina Nachos with Crispy Sage How Sweet It Is Get the Spiced Butternut Squash, Garlic Butter Mushroom and Fontina Nachos with Crispy Sage recipe from How Sweet It Is 20 Loaded Nacho Fries Sweet C’s Design Get the Loaded Nacho Fries recipe from Sweet C’s Design 21 Totchos Supreme Girl Cooks World Get the Totchos Supreme recipe from Girl Cooks World Tater Tots + Nachos = Totchos (which also = love). 22 Pork Nachos With Pina Colada Sauce Oh Sweet Basil Get the Pork Nachos With Pina Colada Sauce recipe from Oh Sweet Basil 23 Buffalo Ranch Roasted Cauliflower Nachos The Wicked Noodle Get the Buffalo Ranch Roasted Cauliflower Nachos recipe from The Wicked Noodle Related… The Skillet Nachos That'll Make All Your Melted Cheese Dreams Come True The One Recipe You Really Need To Make This Weekend You've Been Eating These Chicken Wings All Wrong