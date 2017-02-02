The Best No-Cook Appetizers To Make For Your Super Bowl Party

Hosting a big event is a lot of work. But prepping the food doesn’t have to be. Sure, you could whip up enough chili to feed an army. You could get to work cooking up chicken wings to make sure no one leaves your house hungry. Or, you could take it a few steps back and just put together some truly easy appetizers. We’re talking appetizers so easy you don’t even have to cook them. Think antipasto skewers, rollups and guacamole. Make a couple of these recipes below, then relax and enjoy your guests. 1 Melon Caprese Skewers Whats Gaby Cooking Get the Melon Caprese Skewers recipe from What’s Gaby Cooking 2 Individual Seven-Layer Dip The Girl Who Are Everything Get the Individual Seven-Layer Dip recipe from The Girl Who Are Everything 3 Chicken Enchilada Roll Ups The Girl Who Ate Everything Get the Chicken Enchilada Roll Ups recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything 4 Antipasto Skewers Pip And Ebby Get the Antipasto Skewers recipe from Pip & Ebby 5 Easy Classic Fiesta Guacamole Half Baked Harvest Get the Easy Classic Fiesta Guacamole recipe from Half Baked Harvest 6 Marinated Cheese And Olives Buns In My Oven Get the Marinated Cheese And Olives recipe from Buns in my Oven 7 Veggie Tortilla Roll Up Buns In My Oven Get the Veggie Tortilla Roll Up recipe from Buns in my Oven 8 Ham And Cheddar Cheese Ball The Girl Who Are Everything Get the Ham and Cheddar Cheese Ball recipe from The Girl Who Are Everything 9 Classic Hummus Pip And Ebby Get the Classic Hummus recipe from Pip & Ebby 10 Cucumber Canapés With Whipped Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes And Basil Two Peas And Their Pod Get the Cucumber Canapés with Whipped Feta, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Basil recipe from Two Peas and their Pod Related… The Appetizers To Make Ahead NOW For Your Super Bowl Party 5 Appetizers Perfect For The Potluck The Super Bowl Recipes That'll Make Your Party Epically Delicious