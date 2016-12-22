The Best Thing To Make With All Those Leftover Candy Canes

There are just too many candy canes lying around during the holidays. There’s a lot to enjoy about the peppermint candy ― like the fact that they’re hung on Christmas trees, waiting to be eaten ― but after one or two we need something a little more exciting to satisfy our sweet tooth. Something like this: Black Tap Black Tap Peppermint Milkshake Yep, we’re talking over-the-top, never-to-be-forgotten peppermint milkshake, made Black Tap-style. If you’ve found yourself with a few too many candy canes in your home this season, consider giving yourself the gift of an epic milkshake ― before all those New Year’s resolutions kick in. That beautiful peppermint milkshake pictured above is made by the renowned New York burger spot, Black Tap, which is also famous for making milkshakes that bring us to our knees. We got their newest seasonal peppermint milkshake recipe for you, so you can finally put those candy canes to real good use. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer’s Peppermint Shake Chef/Partner Joe Isidori Ingredients: 9 oz. vanilla ice cream 3 oz. milk 1/7 can whipped cream 3 Mini York Peppermint Patties 2 oz. crushed peppermint candy (ahem, candy canes!) 2 oz. chocolate syrup Method: Combine ice cream, milk and two mini crushed peppermint patties. Blend until a thick, spoon-able consistency is achieved. Meanwhile, frost the outside rim of a milkshake tumbler with vanilla frosting. You are looking for a one-and-a-half inch path, beginning from the top of the tumbler going down. (This will act like a glue for the crushed candy canes). Roll the glass into a wide bowl-like vessel filled with crushed candy. Make sure to the cover the frosting completely with the candy. Once rim is complete, drizzle chocolate syrup inside the glass, and pour the blended shake into the tumbler. Apply whipped cream over the shake base in a circular fashion until you reach a height of approximately three inches. Place a mini peppermint patty on the side of the glass, then finish the shake by topping the whipped cream with the sprinkles. Happy holidays! Related… The Crazy Over-The-Top Milkshake Recipes You Totally Want These Outrageous Milkshakes Are Heaven On Earth Peppermint Desserts That Mean It's Really Christmastime

