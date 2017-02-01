The Crock Pot Recipes That'll Make Your Super Bowl Party Easy

Super Bowl Sunday is the best day of the year to pull out your slow cooker. Even if you rarely use yours, this is the day to dust it off and make some of the best game-day foods. The slow cooker is a master at making all of our favorite snack foods, and it’s a natural choice for dips and chilis, because it can keep them warm after they’re done cooking. It makes great taco fillings (which can also be used to topped nachos), and it even does wonders with chicken wings. Check it out: 1 Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs Damn Delicious Get the Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs recipe from Damn Delicious 2 Crock Pot Cheeseburger How Sweet It Is Get the Crock Pot Cheeseburger recipe from How Sweet It Is 3 Slow Cooker Chili Queso Creme de la Crumb Get the Slow Cooker Chili Queso recipe from Creme de la Crumb 4 Slow Cooker Sticky Chicken Wings Damn Delicious Get the Slow Cooker Sticky Chicken Wings recipe from Damn Delicious 5 Crock Pot Pulled Pork Chili How Sweet It Is Get the Crock Pot Pulled Pork Chili recipe from How Sweet It Is 6 Slow Cooker Deep Dish Pizza A Spicy Perspective Get the Slow Cooker Deep Dish Pizza recipe from A Spicy Perspective 7 Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip Damn Delicious Get the Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip recipe from Damn Delicious 8 Slow Cooker Mozzarella-Stuffed Meatballs Cream de la Crumb Get the Slow Cooker Mozzarella-Stuffed Meatballs recipe from Cream de la Crumb 9 Kalua Pork Sliders With Mango Blueberry Salsa How Sweet It is Get the Kalua Pork Sliders with Mango Blueberry Salsa recipe from How Sweet It Is 10 Slow Cooker Corn Jalapeno Dip Damn Delicious Get the Slow Cooker Corn Jalapeno Dip recipe from Damn Delicious 11 Slow Cooker Cocktail Meatballs Damn Delicious Get the Slow Cooker Cocktail Meatballs recipe from Damn Delicious 12 Slow Cooker Carnitas A Spicy Perspective Get the Slow Cooker Carnitas recipe from A Spicy Perspective The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here. Related… The Chicken Wing Recipes To Make For All Your Future Parties The Chili Recipes You Need To Survive The Cold Weather The Appetizers To Make Ahead NOW For Your Super Bowl Party