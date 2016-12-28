The Recipes That Changed Our Lives In 2016

Every year there are a flurry of new, beautiful cookbooks to delve into. There’s an overwhelming number of appetite-inducing recipes by notable food publications to try. And there’s always an avalanche of new meals to make, provided by the hard-working food bloggers of the internet. As much as it pains us to admit this, it’s just too much. Faced with so many possibilities, we’re left frozen like a deer in headlights ― and we opt to order pizza instead. This year though, a few recipes rose out of the chaos and became some favorite, reliable meals. The recipes, shared by the editors in the HuffPost newsroom, were beloved for their ease and their dependable results. They come from all over the place ― blogs, books, etc. ― but are united in their ability to make dinner worth cooking again. These are the recipes that we loved in 2016, and we think they could serve you well in the year to come, too. Simple Chickpea Bolognese Minimalist Baker “Pretty much the dream for any vegetarian pasta lover looking to cut down on carbs.” — Hayley Miller, Reporter



Get the Simple Chickpea Bolognese recipe from Minimalist Baker Marcella Hazan’s Tomato Sauce Food52 “This homemade tomato sauce is so simple, easy and delicious and has transformed Sunday suppers for me!” — Zoe Triska, Senior Editor of Global Content Strategy

Get the Marcella Hazan’s Tomato Sauce recipe from Food52 Quinoa Black Bean Tacos Damn Delicious “These quinoa tacos saved my life about a million times over this year. The whole recipe straight-up feeds me for a week, which sounds sad but is SO CONVENIENT. Plus, on really extra garbage days I could just eat it straight out of the bowl, with chips as a dip.” — Julia Bush, Social Media Editor

Get the Quinoa Black Bean Tacos recipe from Damn Delicious Lucky Peach’s Five Spice Chicken Lucky Peach This five spice recipe is the favorite of a few editors in the newsroom. It takes only minutes of active work to make and is amazing. Actually, the cookbook that holds said recipe offers three ways to roast a chicken, all of them just as easy as the others. The recipe is not available online, but the book is available for purchase is and another version of their roast chicken is available free. Try it, and if you love it, consider getting the book.



Get the 101 Easy Asian Recipes book from Amazon Honey Balsamic Sheet Pan Chicken Tip Hero “This is *super* duper simple, but this recipe is so delicious and easy. I found it a few months ago and since then (as a beginner cook!) I’ve been cooking a lot.” — Alanna Vagianos, Women’s Editor



Get the Honey Balsamic Sheet Pan Chicken recipe from Tip Hero Crockpot Pork Ramen Half Baked Harvest “It’s amazing.” — Sara Bondioli, Deputy Politics Editor

Get the Crockpot Pork Ramen recipe from Half Baked Harvest Dorie Greenspan’s World Peace Cookies Food52 “You know it’s a good cookie when everyone wants the recipe. And everyone wants THIS recipe.” — Julie R. Thomson, Senior Taste Editor

Get the World Peace Cookie recipe from Food52 The instant pot, for everything Amazon Not so much a recipe, as a tip… “My Instant Pot has changed my life. I can roast a whole chicken in 30 minutes. Too bad I don’t really like roasted chicken, but still.” — Ann Brenoff, Senior Writer/Columnist

