The Top-Searched Super Bowl Recipes In Every State Are … Interesting

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, which means Americans are busy shelling out tons of money on booze and snacks and looking for the perfect game day recipes. The folks over at Google rounded up the top-searched Super Bowl recipes for each state, and it revealed some interesting choices. Alabama has a thing for porchetta, South Carolina is obsessed with pepperoni dip and people in Wyoming are into making homemade Oreos. Check out some of the more of the top-searched recipes in each state below: 1. Alabama, porchetta 2. Alaska, spinach quiche 3. Arizona, corn bread cake 4. Arkansas, cheese dip 5. California, cupcakes 6. Colorado, queso dip 7. Connecticut, cupcakes 8. Delaware, chili 9. District of Columbia, Italian meatballs 10. Florida, spinach artichoke dip 11. Georgia, pico de gallo 12. Hawaii, grilled liempo 13. Idaho, simple cheesy creamy mac and cheese 14. Illinois, buffalo chicken dip 15. Indiana, pulled pork 16. Iowa, artichoke dip 17. Kansas, s’mores dessert 18. Kentucky, bean salsa 19. Louisiana, creamy shrimp crabmeat and spinach dip 20. Maine, spinach caesar salad 21. Maryland, chickpea soup 22. Massachusetts, buffalo chicken dip 23. Michigan, hamburger slider 24. Minnesota, chili 25. Mississippi, sweet potatoes shepherd’s pie 26. Missouri, chili 27. Montana, buttermilk biscuits 28. Nebraska, chicken wings 29. Nevada, cake pops 30. New Hampshire, tacos 31. New Jersey, buffalo wings 32. New Mexico, fried jalapeño poppers 33. New York, jalapeño poppers 34. North Carolina, buffalo wings 35. North Dakota, jalapeño poppers 36. Ohio, pulled pork pita nachos 37. Oklahoma, oven mac and cheese 38. Oregon, tater tot casserole 39. Pennsylvania, buffalo chicken dip 40. Rhode Island, bean dip 41. South Carolina, pepperoni dip 42. South Dakota, creamy chicken casserole 43. Tennessee, buffalo chicken appetizer 44. Texas, football cupcakes 45. Utah, cheesy chicken broccoli casserole 46. Vermont, oatmeal chocolate chip cookie 47. Virginia, buffalo chicken dip 48. Washington, baked chicken wings 49. West Virginia, bacon cheese ball 50. Wisconsin, buffalo chicken dip 51. Wyoming, homemade oreo cookies