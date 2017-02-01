xxxx

The Top-Searched Super Bowl Recipes In Every State Are … Interesting

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, which means Americans are busy shelling out tons of money on booze and snacks and looking for the perfect game day recipes.  The folks over at Google rounded up the top-searched Super Bowl recipes for each state, and it revealed some interesting choices. Alabama has a thing for porchetta, South Carolina is obsessed with pepperoni dip and people in Wyoming are into making homemade Oreos.  Check out some of the more of the top-searched recipes in each state below:  1. Alabama, porchetta 2. Alaska, spinach quiche  3. Arizona, corn bread cake  4. Arkansas, cheese dip  5. California, cupcakes  6. Colorado, queso dip  7. Connecticut, cupcakes  8. Delaware, chili  9. District of Columbia, Italian meatballs  10. Florida, spinach artichoke dip  11. Georgia, pico de gallo  12. Hawaii, grilled liempo   13. Idaho, simple cheesy creamy mac and cheese  14. Illinois, buffalo chicken dip 15. Indiana, pulled pork  16. Iowa, artichoke dip 17. Kansas, s’mores dessert  18. Kentucky, bean salsa  19. Louisiana, creamy shrimp crabmeat and spinach dip 20. Maine, spinach caesar salad  21. Maryland, chickpea soup  22. Massachusetts, buffalo chicken dip 23. Michigan, hamburger slider 24. Minnesota, chili 25. Mississippi, sweet potatoes shepherd’s pie     26. Missouri, chili  27. Montana, buttermilk biscuits 28. Nebraska, chicken wings  29. Nevada, cake pops  30. New Hampshire, tacos 31. New Jersey, buffalo wings 32. New Mexico, fried jalapeño poppers  33. New York, jalapeño poppers 34. North Carolina, buffalo wings  35. North Dakota, jalapeño poppers 36. Ohio, pulled pork pita nachos 37. Oklahoma, oven mac and cheese  38. Oregon, tater tot casserole 39. Pennsylvania, buffalo chicken dip  40. Rhode Island, bean dip  41. South Carolina, pepperoni dip  42. South Dakota, creamy chicken casserole 43. Tennessee, buffalo chicken appetizer 44. Texas, football cupcakes  45. Utah, cheesy chicken broccoli casserole  46. Vermont, oatmeal chocolate chip cookie  47. Virginia, buffalo chicken dip  48. Washington, baked chicken wings  49. West Virginia, bacon cheese ball  50. Wisconsin, buffalo chicken dip  51. Wyoming, homemade oreo cookies 

