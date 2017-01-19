These Avocado Boats Are A Total Game Changer

Put down your avocado toast everyone, there’s a new dish on the scene and it all happens inside an avocado. Ladies and gentlemen, from the fruit that gave us guacamole, let us introduce the avocado boat. Avocado boats might not have the best name, but they are the greatest excuse to eat half of an avocado. (If that’s not incentive enough to give this dish a try, we’re not sure that you love avocados enough to even be here right now.) Sure, nothing will take the place that guacamole has in our hearts, but these boats ― loaded with either taco fillings, baked eggs or even sometimes shrimp ― are a close second. Watch the video above to see how to make avocado baked eggs for your next breakfast. Then check out all the different ways you can turn avocados into food boats below. 1 BBQ Pulled Chicken Avocado Boats My Sequined Life Get the BBQ Pulled Chicken Avocado Boats recipe from My Sequined Life 2 Taco-Stuffed Avocado Boats With Chipotle Cream Foodie Crush Get the Taco-Stuffed Avocado Boats with Chipotle Cream recipe from Foodie Crush 3 Easy Masala-Spiced Chickpea-Stuffed Avocado Boats Minimalist Baker Get the Easy Masala-Spiced Chickpea-Stuffed Avocado Boats recipe from Minimalist Baker 4 Baked Egg Avocado Boats Fit Foodie Mom Get the Baked Egg Avocado Boats recipe from Fit Foodie Mom 5 Chicken Taco Avocado Boat Bless Your Heart Y’all Get the Chicken Taco Avocado Boat recipe from Bless Your Heart Y’all 6 Spicy Shrimp And Salsa Avocado Boats Rhubarbarians Get the Spicy Shrimp And Salsa Avocado Boats recipe from Rhubarbarians Related… How To Make An Avocado Rose (And Win At Life) The 8 Avocado Hacks You Want And Need Introducing Our New Favorite Food: Avocado Pickles