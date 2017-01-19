These Grapefruit Recipes Will Brighten Your Darkest Days

Citrus season is one of the only reasons we’re OK with winter. From clementines to Meyer lemons, the plethora of citrus fruit dulls the yearning in our heart for summer berries. That’s especially thanks to the biggest, baddest citrus fruit of all: the grapefruit. Grapefruit can make us feel like we’re basking in the sunshine even on the snowiest of days ― especially when prepared simply, letting its natural flavors shine, like in the video above. You’ll find supermarkets piled high with boxes of grapefruits. We recommend you stock up, because grapefruits are not just for breakfast. With their unique combination of sweet and tart flavors, they easily work for sweet and savory dishes to be enjoyed as salads and desserts. Plus, they make for a killer cocktail. 1 Grapefruit Green Smoothie Minimalist Baker Get the Grapefruit Green Smoothie recipe from Minimalist Baker 2 Grapefruit Cream Pie A Spicy Perspective Get the Grapefruit Cream Pie recipe from A Spicy Perspective 3 Broiled Grapefruit With Honey Yogurt And Granola Cookie And Kate Get the Broiled Grapefruit with Honey Yogurt and Granola recipe from Cookie + Kate 4 Grapefruit Sorbet How Sweet It Is Get the Grapefruit Sorbet recipe from How Sweet It Is 5 Grapefruit Greek Yogurt Cake Sally’s Baking Addiction Get the Grapefruit Greek Yogurt Cake recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction 6 Spicy Grapefruit Margarita Half Baked Harvest Get the Spicy Grapefruit Margarita recipe from Half Baked Harvest 7 Angel Food Cake With Coconut Whipped Cream And Grapefruit Syrup How Sweet It Is Get the Angel Food Cake with Coconut Whipped Cream and Grapefruit Syrup recipe from How Sweet It Is 8 Red Quinoa, Kale And Grapefruit Salad A Beautiful Mess Get the Red Quinoa, Kale And Grapefruit Salad recipe from A Beautiful Mess 9 Grapefruit Donuts A Beautiful Mess Get the Grapefruit Donuts recipe from A Beautiful Mess 10 Cornbread Waffles With Roasted Grapefruit Naturally Ella Get the Cornbread Waffles with Roasted Grapefruit recipe from Naturally Ella Related… Turns Out Oranges Aren't The Best Source Of Vitamin C, After All The Easiest Way to Make Lemons Last Longer What To Do With Clementines NOW To Enjoy Them All Year Long