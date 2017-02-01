This Bookstore's Response To The Anti-Muslim Ban Is Perfect

Resistance comes in many forms and can show up in the most unexpected places ― like bookstores. In response to Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim ban (which Sean Spicer is now claiming is not a ban), a San-Francisco based food-centric bookshop called Omnivore Books tweeted out a photo of their new store window. My new shop window, courtesy of our president. pic.twitter.com/FoHurAz0Y8— Omnivore Books (@omnivorebooks) January 28, 2017 The window display showcases cookbooks that feature the cuisines of cultures affected by the ban, with a sign reading: “People from these countries are now banned from entering the U.S. Learn about them.” The tweet received loads support and applause ― and hopefully some sales for these great books. Reading them, cooking from them and learning from them can be a helpful way to get through this stressful time. Who knows, you just might master an Iranian tahdig in the process. You can purchase these books on Omnivore’s site. 1 The Aleppo Cookbook: Celebrating the Legendary Cuisine of Syria Amazon 2 Iraqi Family Cookbook Amazon 3 Tastes Of Africa Amazon 4 Persiana: Recipes from the Middle East & beyond Amazon 5 Aromas Of Aleppo Amazon H/T Grubstreet Related… The Iranian Dish You'll Immediately Want To Make For Dinner Cookbooks Are More Relevant Than Ever. Here's Why.