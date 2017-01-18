This Is The Best Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread On The Market

The supermarket shelves are overrun with bread options. There are more brands baking loaves of sandwich bread than we can keep straight, and each individual brand makes an array of different types of loaves. Options are good, but sometimes it’s just too much. It makes finding a good whole wheat sandwich bread feel like a search for a needle in a haystack. The folks at Cook’s Illustrated have got our backs. Not only did they break down what to look for to ensure you actually get a whole wheat sandwich bread ― you’re going to want to make sure you look for 100 percent whole wheat, which is a regulated term ― but they also searched for the best. Cook’s Illustrated tested seven brands of 100 percent whole wheat bread. They tried them made into ham and cheese sandwiches, as buttered toast, and just plain. What they found was that a couple of brands stood clearly above the rest, but none of them were remotely as good as the winner. We have the winner here for you today. Without further ado, ladies and gentlemen, the best supermarket whole wheat sandwich bread is … Arnold’s 100 Percent Whole Wheat Arnold Arnold’s beat out all other national 100 percent whole wheat breads, such as Nature’s Own and Pepperidge Farm. Not even Martin’s potato bread version held a candle. The tasters found that Arnold’s had the best texture ― dense and moist ― as well as a strong whole grain taste without any off flavors, and had a pleasant, subtle sweetness. Head on over to Cook’s Illustrated to see the tasting notes. There’s only one last test this bread has to undergo: how does it stand up as avocado toast? If you decide to test it out, try it with one of these recipes below: 1 Miso-Tahini Avocado Toast With Black Sesame Gomashio Dolly + Oatmeal Get the Miso-Tahini Avocado Toast With Black Sesame Gomashio recipe from Dolly + Oatmeal 2 Mexican Grilled Corn Avocado Toast How Sweet It Is Get the Mexican Grilled Corn Avocado Toast recipe from How Sweet It Is 3 Avocado Toast With Cilantro Lime Cashew Cream With Food + Love Get the Avocado Toast with Cilantro Lime Cashew Cream recipe from With Food + Love 4 Salted Avocado Toast James Ransom/Food52 Get the Salted Avocado Toast recipe from Marian Bull via Food52 5 Avocado Grilled Cheese With Tomato Pesto Half Baked Harvest Get the Avocado Grilled Cheese with Tomato Pesto recipe from Half Baked Harvest 6 Dukkah And Avocado Toast Faring Well Get the Dukkah And Avocado Toast recipe from Faring Well 7 Autumn Avocado Toast How Sweet It Is Get the Autumn Avocado Toast recipe from How Sweet It Is 8 Garlic Bread Avocado Toast Two Peas And Their Pod Get the Garlic Bread Avocado Toast recipe from Two Peas And Their Pod 9 Chimichurri Avocado Toasts The Nutritional Epiphany Get the Chimichurri Avocado Toasts recipe from The Nutritional Epiphany 10 Goat Cheese Avocado Toast How Sweet It Is Get the Goat Cheese Avocado Toast recipe from How Sweet It Is 11 Lemon Avocado Toast And Nutty Basil Pesto Healthy. Happy. Life. Get the Lemon Avocado Toast and Nutty Basil Pesto recipe from Healthy. Happy. Life. 12 ‘Moroccan Guacamole’ Toasts James Ransom/Food52 Get the “Moroccan Guacamole” Toasts recipe with Fried Egg recipe from creamtea via Food52 13 Avocado Toast With Smoked Salmon What’s Gaby Cooking Get the Avocado Toast with Smoked Salmon recipe from What’s Gaby Cooking 14 Avocado Toast With Chile Flakes And Crushed Pistachios The Bitten Word Get the Avocado Toast with Chile Flakes and Crushed Pistachios recipe from The Bitten Word 15 Avocado, Feta And Mint On Sourdough Toast James Ransom/Food52 Get the Avocado, Feta, and Mint on Sourdough Toast recipe from Food in Durham 16 Avocado Toast With Pico De Gallo What’s Gaby Cooking Get the Avocado Toast with Pico de Gallo recipe from What’s Gaby Cooking Do you have a favorite whole wheat sandwich bread? Let us know in the comments below! Related… This Bread Is Filled With The Most Delicious Surprise Chocolate Sandwich Recipes, Because You Deserve Them Here's Why You Should NEVER Refrigerate Your Bread