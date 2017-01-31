This Is Why Shrimp Turns Pink When You Cook It

Shrimp, before it’s cooked, is a very unappetizing gray-blue color. This color, it turns out, is the exoskeleton (you know, the shrimp’s external skeleton). Now, to explain how that exoskeleton turns pink we have to get scientific on you. Here we go: the exoskeleton contains carotenoids (which are pigments) called astaxanthin. It is these carotenoids that are what give salmon its pink color. Before the shrimp is cooked the astaxanthin is covered by protein chains called crustacyanin. The protein chains in fact wrap up the astaxanthin, concealing its lovely pinkish-red color. But heat loosens the hold these protein chains have on the carotenoids and releases the astaxanthin, turning the shrimp its lovely shade of pink. This is the same reason lobsters turn red when you cook them. One more fun fact: if you’ve ever heard that flamingos are pink because they eat shrimp, it’s because of this same carotenoid. While flamingos eat shrimp that still appear blueish gray (they don’t have the luxury of cooking them before eating), the crustacyanin protein chain dissolves in digestion ― releasing the carotenoid that makes flamingo feathers more pink. legna69 via Getty Images “There’s pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich.” Point is, flamingos love shrimp. Now that you know why, watch the magic happen with these shrimp recipes. 1 Hawaiian Shrimp Truck Special (Garlic Lemon Butter Shrimp) Half Baked Harvest Get the Garlic Lemon Butter Shrimp recipe from Half Baked Harvest 2 Shrimp Pasta With Broccoli Pesto Gimme Some Oven Get the Shrimp Pasta With Broccoli Pesto recipe from Gimme Some Oven 3 Big Easy Style Saucy Creole Shrimp Half Baked Harvest Get the Big Easy Style Saucy Creole Shrimp recipe from Half Baked Harvest 4 Italian Shrimp And Grits A Spicy Perspective Get the Italian Shrimp And Grits recipe from A Spicy Perspective 5 Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp Gimme Some Oven Get the Prosciutto-Wrapped Shrimp recipe from Gimme Some Oven 6 Quinoa Tabbouleh With Lemony Shrimp Annie's Eats Get the Quinoa Tabbouleh With Lemony Shrimp recipe from Annie's Eats 7 Miso Butter Shrimp Steamy Kitchen Get the Miso Butter Shrimp recipe from Steamy Kitchen 8 Sweet Chile Shrimp Tacos A Spicy Perspective Get the Sweet Chile Shrimp Tacos recipe from A Spicy Perspective 9 Garlicky Grilled Shrimp The Clever Carrot Get the Garlicky Grilled Shrimp recipe from The Clever Carrot 10 Shrimp Scampi Zoodles For Two Skinny Taste Get the Shrimp Scampi Zoodles For Two recipe from Skinny Taste 11 Grilled Chiles Rellenos With Chipotle Peach Mojo Shrimp Half Baked Harvest Get the Grilled Chiles Rellenos With Chipotle Peach Mojo Shrimp recipe from Half Baked Harvest 12 Coconut-Lime Fried Shrimp With Fiery Mango-Peach Jalapeno Sauce Half Baked Harvest Get the Coconut-Lime Fried Shrimp With Fiery Mango-Peach Jalapeno Sauce recipe from Half Baked Harvest 13 Roasted Basil Butter Parmesan Shrimp How Sweet It Is Get the Roasted Basil Butter Parmesan Shrimp recipe by How Sweet It Is 14 Shrimp Burgers With Chipotle Cream & Coconut Peach Salsa How Sweet It Is Get the Shrimp Burgers with Chipotle Cream & Coconut Peach Salsa recipe by How Sweet It Is 15 Shrimp Cakes Simply Recipes Get the Shrimp Cakes recipe by Simply Recipes 16 Peppery Garlic Prawns Simply Recipes Get the Peppery Garlic Prawns recipe by Simply Recipes 17 Shrimp And Bacon Risotto How Sweet It Is Get the Shrimp and Bacon Risotto recipe by How Sweet It Is 18 Garlic Shrimp In Coconut Milk, Tomatoes and Cilantro Skinny Taste Get the Garlic Shrimp In Coconut Milk, Tomatoes and Cilantro recipe from Skinny Taste 19 Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich Simply Recipes Get the Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich recipe by Simply Recipes 20 Fresh Corn Chowder With Bacon + Barbecue Shrimp How Sweet It Is Get the Fresh Corn Chowder with Bacon + Barbecue Shrimp recipe by How Sweet It Is 21 Spicy Beer & Butter Shrimp with Cornbread Panzanella Salad Half Baked Harvest Get the Spicy Beer & Butter Shrimp with Cornbread Panzanella Salad recipe from Half Baked Harvest 22 Shrimp Gumbo With Andouille Sausage Simply Recipes Get the Shrimp Gumbo with Andouille Sausage recipe by Simply Recipes 23 Sweet Chili Shrimp Stir-Fry The Clever Carrot Get the Sweet Chili Shrimp Stir-Fry recipe from The Clever Carrot 24 Thai Firecracker Shrimp Steamy Kitchen Get the Thai Firecracker Shrimp recipe from Steamy Kitchen 25 Aloha Teriyaki Shrimp Burgers Skinny Taste Get the Aloha Teriyaki Shrimp Burgers recipe from Skinny Taste 26 Shrimp Dip Simply Recipes Get the Shrimp Dip recipe by Simply Recipes 27 Smoky Paprika Shrimp Skewers Simply Recipes Get the Smoky Paprika Shrimp Skewers recipe by Simply Recipes 28 Ancho Chile, Shrimp And Pasta Simply Recipes Get the Ancho Chile, Shrimp, and Pasta recipe by Simply Recipes 29 Crispy Shrimp Pizza How Sweet It Is Get the Crispy Shrimp Pizza recipe by How Sweet It Is 30 Cioppino Simply Recipes Get the Cioppino recipe by Simply Recipes