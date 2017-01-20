This Wine 'Guzzle Buddy' Will Help You Cope With Trump's Presidency

While some are turning to pictures of cute puppies or kittens to cope with the reality of President Trump, others are picking out their marching shoes or protesting the Inauguration. If a glass of wine or two is your go-to method of dealing with unfortunate events, there’s an accessory that will make pouring a drink just a little bit easier. (Because, you know … it’s so hard to pour a glass of wine?) Introducing the Guzzle Buddy, a relatively new device that lets you pour the wine straight into your mouth. Guzzle Buddy/Jonathan Boulton For just $29.99, you too can begin to ease your Inauguration (and leftover election night) pain. All you have to do is open your wine bottle, screw in Guzzle Buddy, tilt and drink ― responsibly, of course. Guzzle Buddy/Amazon Mood. Guzzle Buddy was created by Jennifer Sullivan and her brother-in-law, Randy Rothfus, though it’s based on an idea from the TV show “Cougartown.” “We started out thinking it was just for wine, but now we have found it works great in beer, hard cider, soda, and sparkling water,” Sullivan said in an interview with Delish. Check out a few shots below of Guzzle Buddy in action: Guzzle Buddy is freezer safe! After about 30 minutes it is pre chilled and frosty making it the perfect companion to an icy cold Blue Moon complete with orange slice! #guzzlebuddy #bluemoonbeer #beer #beerglass #holidayfun #icycoldbeer #frostybeer #winetime #drinkingfromthebottle #wineglass #wine #winelovers #classy #wineglass #wineglasses #winebottle #instawine #winestagram #beerglass A photo posted by Guzzle Buddy (@guzzlebuddy) on Dec 13, 2016 at 12:23am PST Nothing better than a beach beer Guzzle Buddy! #vacationtime #guzzlebuddy #beer #beach #winetime #drinkingfromthebottle #wineglass #wine #winelovers #classy #wineglass #wineglasses #winebottle #instawine #winestagram #beerglass A photo posted by Guzzle Buddy (@guzzlebuddy) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:53am PST Make drinking from the bottle classy! www.guzzlebuddy.com #guzzlebuddy #winelovers #winetime #wine #classy #drinkingfromthebottle #drinkingfromthebottle #wineglass #winelovers #wineglass #wineglasses #winebottle #instawine #winestagram A photo posted by Guzzle Buddy (@guzzlebuddy) on Dec 3, 2016 at 4:48am PST Carmel Apple Stella Artois apple cider! Oh so good! #guzzlebuddy #hardcider #stellartois #stellartoiscider #applecider #winetime #drinkingfromthebottle #wineglass #wine #winelovers #classy #wineglass #wineglasses #winebottle #instawine #winestagram A photo posted by Guzzle Buddy (@guzzlebuddy) on Dec 18, 2016 at 5:33pm PST Cayman Jack Margarita with blue agave and salt on the rim… bottoms up! #guzzlebuddy #winetime #drinkingfromthebottle #wineglass #wine #winelovers #classy #wineglass #wineglasses #winebottle #instawine #winestagram #wineaccessories #wineselfie #caymanjack #caymanjackmargarita #saltedrim A photo posted by Guzzle Buddy (@guzzlebuddy) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:26pm PST Simply pop the top and screw in your Guzzle Buddy! You can even chill the glass in the freezer! www.guzzlebuddy.com #guzzlebuddy #vacationtime #giftideas #independent #giftideas #beer #winetime #drinkingfromthebottle #wineglass #wine #winelovers #classy #wineglass #wineglasses #winebottle #instawine #winestagram #beerglass A video posted by Guzzle Buddy (@guzzlebuddy) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:26am PST Some people even add ice cream for a root beer float-like drink: Guzzle Buddy makes a great Dad's Root Beer Float complete with a couple scoops of slow churned vanilla ice cream! #guzzlebuddy #winetime #drinkingfromthebottle #wineglass #wine #winelovers #classy #wineglass #wineglasses #winebottle #instawine #winestagram #wineaccessories #wineselfie #dadsrootbeer #rootbeer #rootbeerfloat #rootbeerfloats #dadsrootbeerfloat A photo posted by Guzzle Buddy (@guzzlebuddy) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:06pm PST To four more years!