Turns Out Oranges Aren't The Best Source Of Vitamin C, After All

It's that time of year. The time of year when everyone around us is sick and all us healthy people are popping Emergen-Cs and vitamin C tablets in a desperate attempt to try to remain well. Here's the thing you should know: despite the commonly held belief, vitamin C doesn't actually help you fight a cold ― it took 50 years of research to conclude that. But just because it can't keep you from getting sick, that doesn't mean you should discard vitamin C altogether. It is a crucial part of a healthy diet. Vitamin C is believed to help us stay healthy against cardiovascular disease, stroke and eye health, among other things. And that's not nothing. So, how much vitamin C do you need? According to the National Institutes of Heath, males over the age of 19 should aim for 90 mg and women for 75 mg. But you don't need to take supplements to get it. In fact, the best way to get your daily dose of C is by eating a healthy diet, one rich in fruits and vegetables. Oranges, of course, are a great source, but it turns out red peppers are even better. After those two vitamin C bombs, grapefruit, kiwi, green pepper and broccoli are the best sources. If you're looking to ensure your body is getting enough vitamin C AND you want to eat a delicious meal, consider one of these vitamin-C rich recipes. 1 Fresh Red Pepper Martini Cookie And Kate Get the Fresh Red Pepper Martini recipe from Cookie + Kate 2 Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Foodie Crush Get the Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus recipe from Foodie Crush 3 Beet, Blood Orange, Kumquat And Quinoa Salad Love And Olive Oil Get the Beet, Blood Orange, Kumquat And Quinoa Salad recipe from Love And Olive Oil 4 Beef With Broccoli The Woks of Life Get the Beef With Broccoli recipe from The Woks Of Life 5 Gazpacho Simply Recipes Get the Gazpacho recipe from Simply Recipes 6 Baked Eggs In Stuffed Peppers Foodie Crush Get the Baked Eggs In Stuffed Peppers recipe from Foodie Crush 7 Red Pepper Pasta Bake Half Baked Harvest Get the Red Pepper Pasta Bake recipe from Half Baked harvest 8 Greek Broccoli Salad Cookie And Kate Get the Greek Broccoli Salad recipe from Cookie + Kate 9 Blood Orange Margarita White On Rice Couple Get the Blood Orange Margarita recipe from White On Rice Couple

