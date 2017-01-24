What's For Dinner: Super-Fast Pressure Cooker Bean Stew

At the end of a long day, when it’s already dark once you get home, a big bowl of some soul-satisfying stew is just what you need. If you had the foresight to know you’d feel like this when you were just starting the morning, you may have had one going in the slow cooker all day. Since you didn’t, it’s time to call upon the speedy work of the pressure cooker. When you prepare stew in a pressure cooker, it cooks in under 30 minutes. The fine folks at Bon Appetit show us how to make this comforting, vegetarian-friendly dinner in a short period of time in the video above. They also show us how to serve it with style by adding garlic toast on the side. This is what all weeknight dinners aspire to be. Get the full recipe here. Need more ideas for dinner? Check out What’s For Dinner. Related… How To Make Chickpeas That Taste Like Cheetos Chickpeas Are More Than The Building Blocks Of Hummus, People! People Are Using Canned Chickpea Goo To Make Cocktails And Desserts