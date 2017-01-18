What's For Dinner: The Easiest Salmon Teriyaki You've Ever Made

Teriyaki is one of those meals most of us forget how much we love until eating out at a Japanese restaurant. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory, with the protein you need to feel good about your dining choices. If you’re nodding your head in agreement, great news: teriyaki is even better homemade. It’s not only tastier, but really easy to make ― even easier than ordering it at a restaurant. The editors at Bon Appetit have a great recipe for salmon teriyaki that’s so quick and simple it can be your new go-to weeknight dinner. Paired with rice and quick-cooked broccoli, this dinner is so good it’s even worthy of Sunday night. Watch the video above to see how it’s done. (And if you prefer to read your recipes, you can get the full recipe here). Related… This Homemade Gnocchi Is The Easy Weeknight Dinner You Deserve How To Put Your Pressure Cooker To Delicious Use A Week's Worth Of Healthy Recipes For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner