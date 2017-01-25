When Adults Make Cough Syrup, It Has Bourbon In It

Getting sick is the worst. Luckily, when a terrible cough has gotten you, there’s this bourbon cough syrup to help all you adults out there get through the night. The cough syrup (which is not a doctor-endorsed product, but rather a homemade remedy) is made with four simple ingredients ― lemon juice, honey, bourbon and water ― and it’s just the trick when you’ve got a wicked cough. It’s no secret that honey soothes the throat when a cough has gotten the better of you. Lemon juice is loaded with vitamin C, so naturally a wise choice when you’ve got a cold. And bourbon, well, that’s just good for your spirits. (Bonus that it might help lull you to sleep when a cold has you up during the night.) Watch the video above to see how to make a glass of this adult cough syrup. And for the written recipe, head on over to The Kitchn. Related… Turns Out Oranges Aren't The Best Source Of Vitamin C, After All The Hot Toddy Recipes That Make Wintertime Great This Is Why Your Nose Runs When It's Cold