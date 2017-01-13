Would You Eat This 'Golden Shower' Burger Inspired By Trump?

It’s the burger that’s got everyone talking. Whether people want to eat it or not is a totally different story. After Buzzfeed published unsubstantiated documents earlier this week that allege Donald Trump paid prostitutes to perform golden showers for him, one restaurant decided to get in on the, um, action and make a burger dedicated to the timely news topic. And what a burger it is. The Golden Showers Burger @bethesdacool Happy ending included! Drenched with self-tanning cheddar and yellow mustard leaking down the sides, and topped with a very small pickle. Comes with a lemon glazed doughnut to provide a memorable happy ending. Available for today (1/11) only. $20 with $5 going to @plannedparenthood Created by me and @mhbucher. A photo posted by nevinmartell (@nevinmartell) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:38am PST On Wednesday, Community Restaurant and Lounge in Bethesda, Maryland introduced the Golden Showers burger, co-created by the restaurant’s owner, Mark Bucher, and writer Nevin Martell. The $20 burger ― with $5 of its proceeds going to Planned Parenthood ― quickly went viral. “Happy ending included! Drenched with self-tanning cheddar and yellow mustard leaking down the sides, and topped with a very small pickle,” Martell wrote in his description of the burger on Instagram. “Comes with a lemon glazed doughnut to provide a memorable happy ending.” Gee whiz! Martell told Eater that he and Bucher created the burger in less than an hour after talking about the Trump news. “First of all, it’s salacious and somewhat confounding that this is the kind of info that’s out there about the president-elect, but obviously there’s an element of humor to it,” he said. “Then we thought, how can we turn a horrible moment into something that can do some good instead of just being a social media joke?” The freelance writer said that Community only sold about 10 of the burgers, though the food item caused a lot of controversy on the restaurants’ Facebook and Yelp pages. Trump supporters flooded the pages with bad reviews and comments: Others did just the opposite, cancelling out the 1-star reviews with 5-stars: Honestly, we just wanted to know how the burger tasted. Anyone?

