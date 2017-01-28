Apple Watch: New Updates Excite Owners

While the first Apple Watch didn’t get universal acclaim, the Apple Watch Series 2 has. The Daily Express claimed that with the Watch Series 2, it is finally time to buy a smartwatch. “The Apple Watch 2 is finally here bringing a host of new features and improvements to the world’s most popular smartwatch and this is why you should finally consider buying one,” says critic David Snelling, who adds that the water-resistant design and GPS make it ideal for fitness fans. There have been a lot of naysayers who changed their minds once Apple updated its signature smartwatch. Chance Miller from 9to5Mac is one of those people. “As I explained back in September, a few things about Apple Watch Series 2 were immediate improvements over the original model. This included software features such as Auto Unlock, Apple Pay, Scribble, Activity Sharing and more, as well as design factors like the cheaper price options of the Space Black model. After four months with the device, it’s those features plus more that have won me over.” Miller adds that even though features like Auto Unlock and Apple Pay have become less important with the new MacBook Pro, he hasn’t stopped wearing it every day. Luckily for Miller and other Watch owners, Apple is going to soon release an update to make the Watch even more useful. The Verge has the news. Theater Mode on the Apple Watch will allow you to peacefully watch movies or plays. [Image by Daryl Deino] “Apple is planning on adding a new Theater Mode to the Apple Watch in the upcoming watchOS 3.2 update. According to Apple’s developer guide, Theater Mode easily allows users to mute sound and disable waking the screen when raising your wrist, making it ideal for those looking to avoid interrupting fellow theatergoers at a movie or play.” The article adds that notifications will still arrive on the Watch with haptic feedback. These notifications can be viewed by pressing the digital crown or tapping the screen when they arrive. In addition, Apple is adding SiriKit to watchOS 3.2. This will allow developers to make services in their applications accessible through Siri. Apple Watch owners who commented after a similar article on Mac Rumors are happy. “This makes perfect sense. I was watching La La Land the other day and my watch kept lighting up when I moved my wrist. The name definitely reflects what it would be used for,” says CCrunner_tj. “Makes a lot of sense really. I already use a ‘cinema face’ which is just the modular face in red with no complications as a compromise, but this would be a better solution,” says Cambookpro. In even better news for Apple Watch users, Mashable notes that Apple may soon let you talk to Siri in order to use your apps. Siri on the Apple Watch will soon be a lot more useful. [Image by Daryl Deino] “The next version of Apple Watch’s software will let you talk to Siri via your smartwatch in order to interact with third-party applications, according to new developer documentation from Apple released on Tuesday. This will let you do things like order an Uber, send a message through a chat application, make a payment, and more.” There is no doubt that the Apple Watch is becoming a more respected device, but it’s still not the mainstream hit that it was expected to be. Many thought the Watch would affect the industry like the iPod, iPhone, or even iPad. However, that just didn’t happen. To be fair, there isn’t any company who has been ultra-successful with any smartwatch. Do you own an Apple Watch? What are your thoughts on Apple’s smartwatch? Let us know in the comments section. [Featured Image by Daryl Deino]