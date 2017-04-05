Apple's iPhone 7 Successor: iPhone 8 Release Date, Leaks, Price And Everything We Know

Apple may have only released its latest smartphone iterations, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, late last year, but there’s already a good deal of anticipation around its successor, the iPhone 8. With Apple remaining expectedly tight-lipped when it comes to the details around its 2017 smartphone release, let’s round-up everything we know so far about the handset. iPhone 8: Summary on everything known so far; release date, pricing, features https://t.co/R71AOHkPCN pic.twitter.com/xH1RrCnMtX — TAXI (@designtaxi) March 27, 2017 When will the iPhone 8 be released? For the past few years, Apple has announced and released its new iPhone iteration in September. For example, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were both announced on September 7 last year and released on September 16. However, according to 9 to 5 Mac, new reports suggest that Apple won’t be able to stick to its previous release schedule with the iPhone 8, with the handset’s announcement and release likely to be pushed back into October, or even November. The reports suggest that technical issues are to blame for the delay in the release of this year’s iPhone, with suppliers struggling to perfect the lamination process of new curved OLED panels that Apple plans to include with the iPhone 8. That being said, the iPhone 8’s delay doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple won’t release a new iPhone model in September. Apple fans are already more than aware that the company typically releases an “S” variant of its previous iPhone between the release of each new model, which reports suggest it could still plan to do this year. That being said, if Apple does release an iPhone 7S and 7S Plus in 2017, it’ll likely be a minor upgrade in comparison to the upcoming iPhone 8 release. New report says earlier iPhone 8 price rumors were way off https://t.co/65FH9cYWDQ pic.twitter.com/pi7qBQwrO0 — BGR.com (@BGR) April 5, 2017 How much will the iPhone 8 cost? With Apple expected to release three new iPhone models in 2017, the iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and 8, it was widely expected that the iPhone would come in at considerably more expensive than upgraded versions of last year’s model, with a price tag over $1,000. However, according to CNBC, a new report suggest that whilst the iPhone 8 is expected to be more expensive than the iPhone 7S Plus, the device’s price tag won’t be over the $1,000 mark. In fact, the 64GB OLED iPhone will be $70 to $90 higher than the iPhone 7 Plus model with a sale price of between $850 and $900. With that in mind, a $1,000 iPhone looks unlikely. RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR: MacBook Pro 2017: Three Likely Features Apple Fans Can Look Forward To 2017 iMac Release Date, Specs, Rumors, And What We Know So Far iPhone 8: Will Apple Take Attention Away From Samsung Galaxy S8? What do we know about the iPhone 8? It’s been a good few years since Apple last overhauled its iPhone line-up. However, according to Expert Reviews, that could all be about to change with the release of the iPhone 8, which is expected to follow in the footsteps of Samsung’s Galaxy S8, which was announced last week and features an edge-to-edge OLED display, with no bezel between the display and chassis. Such a drastic shake-up in the iPhone 8’s design will also mean Apple ditching their iconic Home Button, which has been a mainstay of the iPhone since its original release in 2007. The iPhone 8’s home button will reportedly be replaced with something called a “function area” which will display virtual buttons and actions in context with everything else on the screen, similar in nature to the TouchBar featured on late 2016 models of the MacBook Pro. The iPhone 8 will feature a stunning OLED display https://t.co/FyuA91cTlc pic.twitter.com/bCXUfDw7xo — HuffPost UK Tech (@HuffPostUKTech) April 5, 2017 If Apple does choose to release an iPhone 7S and 7S Plus ahead of the iPhone 8’s release, it may well bring some of the iPhone 8’s biggest features, including wireless charging and an OLED display to the earlier model, too. With that in mind, the iPhone 8, or Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone could serve simply as a refined design. The iPhone 8 is expected to be announced and released later this year. [Featured Image by Stephen Lam/Getty Images]