10 Swim Spots So Stunning You Should Plan Your Entire Trip Around Them

When the weather outside is frightful, a body of perfect blue water starts to sound especially enticing. And there’s no reason NOT to plan an entire trip around the perfect swimming spot, just like you’d set your sights on an incredible hike or dreamy hotel. Take your pick from these stunning waterfalls, lakes, lagoons and caverns around the world, then take a dip: 1 To Sua Ocean Trench, Samoa Getty Images Samoa is one of the most epic places you’ve never thought to travel, but should. Case in point: This 98-foot-deep swimming hole with gardens and rock pools to boot. 2 Silfra, Iceland nudiblue via Getty Images You can dive or snorkel between two continents at this crack between tectonic plates, where the North American and Eurasian continents meet. The glacial water is astoundingly clear, with visibility over 300 feet. 3 Krka National Park, Croatia Torsten Becker via Getty Images Two rivers come together as a set of waterfalls in this remote national park dotted with monasteries and nature walks. Visitors say the emerald-green water lives up to its photogenic hype. 4 Great Blue Hole, Belize Greg Johnston via Getty Images Tunnels and caves weave beneath this dazzling natural sinkhole off the coast of Belize City. Experienced divers will do best at what Frommer’s describes as the “holy grail” of scuba sites. 5 Havasu Falls, Arizona skiserge1 via Getty Images Shh, the Grand Canyon’s got a secret: It’s about a 10-mile hike down to these magical blue-green waterfalls on the Havasupai Indian Reservation. 6 The Blue Lagoon, Iceland Mark Whitaker via Getty Images This natural geothermal spa has silica-rich waters that range from 98 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. After a daylong soak, you can extend your visit in the lagoon’s ultra-chic hotel. 7 Bimmah Sinkhole, Oman Stephanie Rabemiafara via Getty Images Follow a road off the highway and take a plunging staircase into this peculiar natural lake formed by shifting tectonic plates and erosion. Then sunbathe, picnic or visit the village nearby. 8 Kuang Si Falls, Laos Sam Spicer via Getty Images Trek down forest trails to these stunning tiered pools of cascading waterfalls. Keep an eye out for hidden pools along the way. 9 Devil’s Den, Florida Christian Zappel via Getty Images This underground spring has surfaced ancient fossils from beds that are 33 million years old. Modern explorers can dive or snorkel in its 72-degree waters. 10 Hierve El Agua, Mexico Eye Ubiquitous via Getty Images Both locals and visitors flock to what Lonely Planet calls “natural infinity pools” that flow off the edge of a cliff. High in the mountains about an hour’s drive from Oaxaca, the views are incredible.