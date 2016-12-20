7 Places Michelle Obama And Oprah Should Go Glamping Together

Michelle Obama and Oprah are planning a glamping trip, as revealed in Monday’s “Farewell To The White House” TV special, and we have a few suggestions for where they should go. A typical wilderness tent will not do for the queen of media and the most stylish FLOTUS ever. Instead, we recommend kicking it up a notch at a spot that perfectly combines the rustic feel of camping with the luxury of a hotel stay. Which one of these would be your pick? 1 EcoCamp Patagonia, Chile Facebook/Ecocamp Patagonia These environmentally sustainable domes give visitors immediate access to treks, safaris and bike rides in Chile’s stunning Torres del Paine National Park. While cozy, the camp’s standard domes come without heating or electricity, so you can feel like you’re roughing it — at least a little bit. 2 Dunton River Camp, Colorado Dunton River Camp Fall asleep to the sound of rushing water in these riverfront tents, which come with personal mountain bikes and easy fishing access. You won’t find campfire cooking here, though: Chefs deliver coffee straight to your tent every morning, followed by meals in a luxurious farmhouse. 3 Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel, Switzerland Whitepod Hotel A 15-minute trek to your luxury pod accommodations is as “rough” as it gets at this “Alpine experience” near the foot of the Swiss Alps. Visitors are treated to private ski slopes, snowshoeing and daily tea time as part of their stay. 4 Under Canvas, Montana Under Canvas These roll-up tents just outside Glacier National Park offer stunning starry-sky views from rustic wood porches. Instead of an icky campsite bathroom, you’ll end the night in a personal bathtub and king-size bed with luxury linens. Ahh. 5 Hoshinoya Fuji, Japan Hoshinoya Fuji Iconic Mt. Fuji is visible from these minimalist cabins nestled deep in a Japanese national park. In-room dining, nature walks and coffee brewing lessons complete the glamorous experience. 6 Treehouse Lodge, Peru Treehouse Lodge The Amazon jungle surrounds this treehouse colony, which runs on solar energy and river water. Rooms as high as 67 feet off the ground feature king beds, balconies and hanging bridges, with separate lodges for dining and relaxation. 7 Shash Dine Eco-Retreat, Arizona Facebook/Shash Dine Eco-Retreat A covered sheepherder wagon can be your nightly abode on this working ranch in Arizona’s sprawling Navajo Nation. After a long day of hiking, cook dinner in the outdoor fire pit before retreating to your cozy cot.

