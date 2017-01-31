Petition Seeks To Silence Trump's Figure in Disney's Hall of Presidents

President Donald Trump will join Disney World’s Hall of Presidents in June, there’s no stopping that. What Trump critics do hope to stop: his running mouth. More than 3,600 people have signed a petition asking that the president’s animatronic figure at the long-standing Florida attraction is silent, reasoning that the family-friendly park “is not an appropriate place” for a Trump speech. The educational attraction features life-like animatronics of each U.S. president, many of which deliver inspiring speeches and recount American history. Matthew Rogers, who launched the online petition last week, said that’s precisely why Trump’s voice shouldn’t be heard. “Donald Trump ran a Presidential campaign on hateful speech, misogyny, racism and xenophobia. In doing so, he has tainted the legacy of the American Presidency forever,” the Brooklyn, New York, resident wrote. “The Magic Kingdom at Disney World is a place specifically designed for the enjoyment of children and families. Therefore, it is not an appropriate place for a Donald Trump speech.” A Disney spokesman, reached by The Huffington Post earlier this month on the attraction, said that it’s not yet known whether Trump’s figure will make a speech or not. Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s figures gave speeches to the audience during their respective time in office. A video released by the White House in 2009 shows Obama recording his figure’s audio. Should Disney go ahead and add some Trump audio to his dummy, some of his most infamous quotes include “Grab them by the pussy,” “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” and “My fingers are long and beautiful, as, it has been well documented, are various other parts of my body.” A request for comment from Disney on whether it will consider the petition was not immediately returned Tuesday. Should it consider the request, there’s another one brewing in its comment section. That one reads: “Bring back Maelstrom.” CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: Paris Wax Museum Finishes Trump Wax Dummy Just In Time Trump Spokesman Confirms Trump Is A Conspiracy Theorist It's A Dummy All Right! Troopers Find Trump Cutout In HOV Lane