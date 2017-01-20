The Obamas Head Straight To Palm Springs For A Post-White House Vacation

After passing the torch to Donald Trump, former President Barak Obama is taking his family far away for some well-deserved R&R. Following this morning’s inauguration ceremony and customary helicopter ride to Andrews Air Force Base, everyone’s favorite first couple was spotted boarding a plane bound for sunny Palm Springs, California: Former Pres. Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama board military plane to head to Palm Springs, California for family vacation. pic.twitter.com/mJmZVtsGjF— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017 Malia and Sasha are expected to join their parents in Palm Springs, where Obama made numerous trips for both work and play during his presidency. The family will likely lay low: Out Magazine reports they’ll be staying at the home of U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos in Thunderbird Heights, a hip collection of neighborhoods with its own golf course: A photo posted by Beth Ella Bedingfield (@ellabella2) on Apr 27, 2014 at 5:05pm PDT It’s anyone’s guess if Obama will hit the links during this trip to the Coachella Valley. He’s visited plenty of other courses in the area over the last few years, most recently PGA West: A photo posted by Adam Prichard (@pdizzle79) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:19pm PST Obama told reporters he plans to get lots of sleep in his first few days out of office. But if the family should get restless, plenty of local adventures await. From resort pools to shopping to horseback rides and an aerial tram, the Palm Springs region is a perfect post-inauguration playground. Oh, and there’s not a Trump in sight. Rest up, Obamas! A photo posted by Palm Springs, California (@visitpalmsprings) on Sep 26, 2016 at 11:31am PDT A photo posted by Palm Springs, California (@visitpalmsprings) on Nov 26, 2016 at 2:08pm PST A photo posted by Palm Springs, California (@visitpalmsprings) on Dec 7, 2016 at 2:27pm PST A photo posted by Palm Springs, California (@visitpalmsprings) on Dec 9, 2016 at 5:57pm PST