The Top Beaches In The World, According To National Geographic

Beaches come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the typical Caribbean postcard. As such, National Geographic’s new list of the Top 21 Beaches in the World includes a diverse mix of shorelines around the globe, from those picture-perfect Caribbean numbers to a black-sand beauty in Iceland to a shell-covered spot on the Austral coast. Highlights include: Lazy Beach, Koh Rong Island, Cambodia Photograph by Andrzej Ejmont / Wanderlust Storytellers Things are simpler on Lazy Beach, where hammocks and quaint huts await. Get there fast, before other travelers discover the magic too. Playa del Amor, Marietas Islands, Mexico Photograph by Miguel Naranjo This hidden paradise is actually a giant hole in Mexico’s verdant Marietas Islands, off the coast of Puerto Vallarta. Shell Beach, Shark Bay, Western Australia Photograph by Nature Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo This UNESCO world heritage site is a wonderland of tiny shells, which reach about 32 feet deep in some spots. Piscinas Beach, Arbus, Sardinia Photograph by Riky Deiana Nat Geo recommends these dunes on the Mediterranean’s most magical island as an excellent spot for beach walks. The sunsets aren’t too shabby, either. Cas Abao Beach, Curaçao Photograph by Turtle Ray Productions Curacao Don’t spend all your time in the teeming coral reefs, spectacular as they are: The small but perfect island of Curaçao has some wonders up on land, too. Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland Photograph by Ivan Pedretti Black sand and towering sea stacks are just two more mind-boggling features of this spot in one of the most stunning countries on Earth. Noordwjk Beach, The Netherlands Photograph by Shutterstock Nat Geo hails this dog-friendly beach, which is just a quick day trip from Amsterdam. Paw-fect! Head over to National Geographic for the rest of the top 21 beaches in the world.