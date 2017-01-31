This Couple Is Moving Abroad To Escape Trump. Here Are 11 Countries That Could Work.

Back when the idea of President Donald Trump seemed like a far-fetched giggle, many Americans said they’d leave the country if he ever took office. Now, one couple is actually making good on their promise. Jeff and Denise Yeager are packing up their Accokeek, Maryland home and heading out on a trip around the world, the Washington Post reports. ”When the devastation of the election hit, we thought, ‘Let’s just leave and travel, travel, travel and see where it takes us,’” Jeff Yeager, a writer and “die-hard liberal,” told the Post. “I’m committed to being out of the country for just as long as we can.” This couple is actually leaving the country because of President Trumphttps://t.co/diksoXk8rA— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 30, 2017 We can’t say we blame them. It’s important to stay sharp and stay involved wherever you live ― especially if you’re in the U.S. right now. But there’s also nothing stopping people who are able to do it from avoiding the Trump administration as much as possible. The Yeagers said they aren’t sure exactly where they may settle yet. Read their story at The Washington Post, and check out some top options: 1 Canada PamelaJoeMcFarlane via Getty Images Canada’s popular prime minister couldn’t be more opposite from Trump, and his country welcomes American expats for both non-traditional jobs (say, athletes or circus performers) and standard office gigs, which require a permit. The Canadian island of Cape Breton became famous during the election for its promise to take in U.S. refugees if Trump should win. The deal still stands. 2 Portugal SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images Portugal is having a moment among young travelers and retirees alike. Experts praise the sunny coast’s relative low cost of living compared to other destinations in Europe. Working-age folk will find it easiest to move there with a job, of course: Those who have done it say there are plenty of openings in the bustling tourism industry. 3 Thailand SeanPavonePhoto via Getty Images With its thriving expat community, Thailand is an ideal place for travelers looking to experience a new culture while maintaining ties with the Western world. You’ll need a letter of invitation from a Thai company to get a business visa; many expats start off as English teachers. 4 Ireland grafxart8888 via Getty Images The lovely little island of Inishturk offered to take in U.S. expats during the election cycle, and we still find its craggy cliffs charming indeed. If you’d rather hit the rolling hills of the mainland, moving to Ireland is fairly simple: Find a job, and obtain a permit from the government. 5 Singapore lena_serditova via Getty Images This multicultural city-state routinely tops lists of the best places for expats to do business abroad, thanks to high average salaries and a stellar quality of life. You can apply to visit for a short-term work assignment or get a pass for permanent residence. 6 Costa Rica John Coletti via Getty Images A country without a military sounds mighty nice after all this political drama, and expats in Costa Rica cite a major wellness boost from living in peaceful harmony with nature. Many travelers who’ve made the move get a 90-day tourist visa and continue leaving and re-entering the country until they can apply for something more substantial. 7 New Zealand wnjay_wootthisak via Getty Images Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have joked about moving Down Under, but we aren’t: This nation of gorgeous beaches and soaring mountains is also home to one of the cheapest cities for living abroad, Wellington. Visitors under 30 can obtain a working holiday visa valid for 12 months, or get serious and take steps to become a permanent resident. New Zealand’s friendly Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment makes it easy to learn about your options. 8 Ecuador John and Tina Reid via Getty Images Cheap for retirees and hot with adventurers, this stunning country has spent two of the last three years at the top of InterNations’ Expat Insider survey, which details the best places to live and work abroad. Job security isn’t the best these days, but teaching English often offers a way in. 9 United Arab Emirates EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER via Getty Images As you may have heard, business is booming in the cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, both clusters of skyscrapers on the Persian Gulf. Bureaucracy is high — as is the heat — but a recruitment agency should make it easy to find work. 10 France Drazen_ via Getty Images If Paris sounds overdone or overpriced, aim for the calmer, cheaper cities of Pau and Lyon. Making the move takes much patience and paperwork, but it can be done: Some recommend starting with a long stay visa and gradually transitioning to full-time work in France. 11 Mexico Torresigner via Getty Images While Trump makes a mess of relations with our neighbor, you can join the momentum of Mexico’s growing tech scene. You can indeed finagle a way to live on a tourist visa by visiting the U.S. every few months, but a temporary resident visa is the surest bet.