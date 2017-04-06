Walt Disney World Announces Dates For Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2017

Disney fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the party dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and finally, they have been delivered into their trick-or-treat bags. There will be lots of fun as usual with the costumes, the rare character meet-and-greets, the ride of the Headless Horseman, and the fantastic “Boo To You” Parade. This year, though, things are a bit different as the fun starts all the way into August. For those wanting to go to the Halloween parties, you’re going to have plenty of chances this year as the very first night is on August 25 and the final party of the year is on November 8. Yes, Halloween fun at Walt Disney World is going to span four months this year, and that gives you a number of opportunities to attend. Some people may ask why Disney spreads out the Halloween festivities through so many months, and it is really quite simple. Guests vacation at all different times of the year and having Halloween parties staggered in this fashion allows even more visitors a chance to enjoy it all. [Image by Danny Cox] The official website of Walt Disney World has a specific page set up, as usual, for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and it has been checked daily for months. That is where the dates have finally been revealed and in 2017, they have come about a full two weeks later than last year. Now, tickets for the parties are not officially on sale yet, and pricing isn’t even known yet, but that typically does come later. In 2016, tickets were finally made available to purchase in the first week of May, so there is still time. Here are the official 2017 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. August 25 and 29 September 1, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29 October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 and 31 November 1 Yes, guests can enjoy some Halloween in August, through September and October, and finish it up on the first day of November. Walt Disney World does not allow costumes to be worn into their theme parks by anyone over the age of 14, but things do change for the parties. Yes, guests of all ages are allowed to wear costumes into the Magic Kingdom only, and it can only be on party nights. There is a strict set of costume guidelines which must be followed, as per the Disney website, and guests must abide by them. You don’t want to get up to the main gates and be told you aren’t going to be allowed in because your costume is outside of the rules. Please note, people have been turned away in the past or at least, they have been advised to change their costumes. Disney states on their website that they do have the right to deny entry to anyone who doesn’t fall into the listed guidelines. [Image by Danny Cox] Many wonder why Disney may announce dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party so early in the year, but it makes a lot of sense. A lot of people plan their Walt Disney World vacation months and years in advance, with dining reservations being made as far as 180 days out. These dates are important to fall travelers who need to know how to properly create their daily itineraries. With the dates released, it won’t be too long until prices are known, and tickets go on sale. As the party dates get closer, many will end up selling out, so, if you’re looking to go on a specific night, buy your tickets early and don’t get left out of the fun. Every single year, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party appears to get more people asking about it, and every year, Disney delivers with more dates and making it bigger. The events of Halloween are always held in great fashion at Walt Disney World, and 2017 is going to be no different with more dates for guests to enjoy all of the haunting fun at the Magic Kingdom. [Featured Image by Disney]