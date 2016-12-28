5 Best 'The Vampire Diaries' Couples Throughout The Show

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 is on a hiatus. With this being the last hiatus, it’s time to do a rundown of the show. Here’s the best The Vampire Diaries couples on the show. This is a list that some TVD fans will instantly hate and disagree with. It’s also a list that others will cheer along with. The best thing about The Vampire Diaries is fans are completely diverse and interested in different character progressions. #5. Jeremy and Anna This is a controversial couple, since Anna initially used Jeremy. However, it was very easy to see why she used him. This was a 16 year old girl (okay, a vampire but still a teenage girl) who had been separated from her mom for over a century. She only wanted her mom back and didn’t really want to release the other tomb vampires. It just happened that Jeremy was the weak link in the earlier episodes. She did redeem herself and it was sad to see her die in the end. There was a beautiful moment when Jeremy started seeing the dead. While this ship sailed, it still sits in the top five couples. #4. Bonnie and Enzo The problem with this couple is it hasn’t had the chance to develop enough. We’ve seen flashes throughout The Vampire Diaries Season but that’s it. This is one couple that should have been shown far more, considering everyone’s hatred of Enzo up until this point. Bonnie with her powers and Enzo as a strong vampire would be such a badass team????????!!!

I love how instinctly protective he is ????#Bonenzo #TVD pic.twitter.com/zky5UDV4uN — Bonnie♡Enzo (@BonnieAndEnzo) December 11, 2016 However, the two have won hearts over. Enzo is absolutely adorable in love with Bonnie, and he has brought out a pleasant side to her. Bonnie was getting a little too angsty. #3. Alaric and Jenna Why couldn’t this relationship have developed further? Why couldn’t Jenna have lived, even as a vampire? There are so many flaws in The Vampire Diaries and storylines cut short, and this is one of them. However, when the two of them were together, they were adorable. It was cute to see Jenna awkward around Alaric at first. Many fans have easily forgotten that she was thrown in the deep end shortly after college to look after her sister and brother-in-law’s children, but she raised to the challenge. Things could have been so much easier for her if Alaric was around, considering the father figure he became. Plus, Alaric deserves something good to happen in his life. Can we have Jenna back at the very end in some way, please? stefan and elena #stelena #tvd pic.twitter.com/cZv61KOlvI — katerina (@salvatoresxcret) December 28, 2016 #2. Stefan and Elena Sorry Delena fans, this fan here is a Stelena fan. This is the relationship that started the whole show and helped to develop the whole vampire storyline and Elena’s character progression. Sure, there were moments that they shouldn’t have been together, but there were also moments that they were perfect for each other. Many more moments than Delena, considering there’s was more passion than love. The Vampire Diaries really lost it when Elena became a vampire and was sired to Damon. After initially choosing Stefan, it was like she didn’t really get to make her own choice after that. Sure, she was unsired after turning her humanity back on, but those feelings and thoughts would have still be deep within her. Poor Stefan didn’t get a chance and he and Caroline just really don’t work! Of course, part of the back and forth is one of the reasons Screener TV says that this is the worst The Vampire Diaries couple of all time. #1. Caroline and Klaus This is the number one couple on The Vampire Diaries and they weren’t even officially a couple! Caroline made Klaus a better person. He was no longer about vengeance when it came to her. He did things because he cared for her and wanted to make her proud of him. Klaroline is the most beautiful couple in #tvd and #TheOriginals ???? @julieplec please return Klaroline???? #Klaroline pic.twitter.com/N85MSg6ZvB — SEAMO18 (@SashaP1817) December 26, 2016 As for Klaus, he helped to bring the wild side out in Caroline. He helped her become a stronger and more confident vampire. Sure, Stefan helped, but Klaus really pushed her and helped to release her from the mold she believed she should be. Do you agree with this list? There will be plenty of The Vampire Diaries fans who don’t, so why not share your list in the comments below? The Vampire Diaries Season 8 returns on January 13, 2017 for its final run of episodes. [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx