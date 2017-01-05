'Alaskan Bush People' Scandal: Ami Brown's Mom, Brother Reveal Billy's Controlling Ways

The new season of Alaskan Bush People is here and along with it Ami Brown’s family is speaking out about Billy Brown. It is pretty obvious that her mom and brother are not a fan of the star of Alaskan Bush People. Radar Online shared the news that Ami’s family is revealing that Billy was a bit controlling back when they knew him, but they aren’t very close anymore. Not long ago, Ami Brown of Alaskan Bush People shared saying that Billy was “the most wonderful, caring, compassionate, considerate husband that any woman could be given.” Ami and Billy Brown seem totally in love on the show Alaskan Bush People. Ami’s mother, Earlene Branson and brother Les gave an interview to Radar Online where they paint a different picture than what you see on television. When Billy and Ami Brown of Alaskan Bush People got married, she was just fifteen-years-old. Les explained that Billy Brown might not be what you see on television. “Billy started acting very controlling of Ami from the very beginning. I realized that Ami never spoke, Billy did all the talking. She would just kind of sit there beside him smiling. I didn’t realize it then, but she wasn’t allowed to speak. She couldn’t speak without his permission!” Les went on to explain that when his sister Ami of Alaskan Bush People got married at a young age, they were sure that she would stay in school. Les asked about it and shared saying, “How come Ami’s not in school? You told my mom you’d keep her in high school. He said, ‘That’s none of your mother’s business now.” Ami’s mom said that Billy told her that Ami belonged to him now. Stay tuned to see how we built a hot water heater in tonight’s Bushcraft Chronicles! #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/XToB81KIla — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) January 5, 2017 When the Alaskan Bush People couple left Texas to move to Alaska, they didn’t even tell her family that they were doing it. They did everything they could to check on her and even sent out the police to do a wellness check. Ami Brown didn’t have anything to do with her family at all and ten years ago she finally sent her mom a birthday card out of the blue. It turns out that Ami even promised her mom she was going to come see her, but Les feels like Billy kept her from doing it. He explained the details. “She said, ‘We’re going to come see you on Billy’s book signing tour, we’ll come down and see you,’ We were very excited, thinking we were going to get to see her. I found out later that they drove right by, and Billy wouldn’t let her stop and see any of us. We were absolutely heartbroken. We’re still waiting to see Ami. And we know it’s all because of Billy!” Ami Brown once explained on Alaskan Bush People that she grew up in an abusive home, but her mom and brother deny these claims. Not long ago, Ami’s mom even made the trip to Alaska to try and see her daughter, but it turns out that the Browns weren’t even in Alaska when they got there. Radar Online shared the details of how she made the trip but didn’t even get to see her daughter. This was what she really wanted for her 83rd birthday, but it didn’t work out. She reached out to Ami more than once, but it didn’t work out. Her mom did say that everyone was nice to her in Alaska, though. Need inspiration for something a little different on Christmas Day? Let the Browns give you a taste! Alaskan Bush People #tonight 9pm pic.twitter.com/RwgLLiU1qu — Discovery Channel UK (@DiscoveryUK) December 25, 2016 Are you shocked by what Ami Brown’s family had to say about Billy Brown? Do you feel like Ami and Billy are the perfect couple? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Alaskan Bush People on Discovery on Wednesday nights. [Featured Image By Lance King/Getty Images]

