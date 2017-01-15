Alec Baldwin On 'SNL' 'Takes The Pi**' Out Of Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin returned to his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live last night to “take the pi**” out of the President-elect. Donning a blond wig and unnaturally orange face makeup, Alec Baldwin mocked Donald Trump on SNL with a litany of urine-related puns, following alleged reports of a Russian sex scandal, including allegations that Donald Trump paid Russian prostitutes to pee on one another in a sex act called “Golden Showers“, as reported in the Inquisitr last week. The allegations also alleged that Donald Trump was complicit in the Russian hacking of Hillary Clinton’s emails and their subsequent publication through WikiLeaks. Despite the seriousness of the accusations of election fraud, it is the salacious sex scandal that Alec Baldwin and SNL writers chose to feature in their Donald Trump roast. President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017 Alec Bladwin’s skit on SNL lampooning Donald Trump began with a mock press conference reenacting the disastrous first press conference held by Donald Trump last week where he attacked a number of mainstream news agencies, including CNN, for publishing the sex scandal rumors, calling them “fake news” and comparing them to Nazis. Alec Baldwin ‘took the pi** out’ of Donald Trump on ‘SNL’ last night. [Image by Andy Kropa/AP Images] First Baldwin-as-Trump refuses to answer a question from Buzzfeed, the outlet that released the full dossier recounting Trump’s golden shower scandal. “You’re a failing pile of garbage. You want to know why? Because I took your quiz last night and I’ll tell you right now I’m not a Joey, I’m a Rachel.” Alec Baldwin continued the SNL skit, ignoring a question from CNN in a similar fashion to Donald Trump himself during his disastrous press conference last week. “No not CNN either, you are overrated. Fake news. I tried to watch your network last night and it was just some crazy blond woman spouting lies.” Alec Baldwin continues the skit from the mock podium fielding more questions from reporters and taking the pi** out of Donald Trump. “I’d like to ask you about your big Russian pee pee party.” Baldwin’s Trump responds with denial, stating that he is “not talking about the pee pee. Because it didn’t happen. And it wasn’t as cool as it sounds.” The skit continues with a series of urine jokes further drawing attention to the sex scandal. Alec Baldwin continued as Donald Trump attempting to divert the fake reporters to job creation, “I am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs back to this country, the biggest, strongest, steadiest stream I’ve ever seen. This country will be literally showered with jobs, because I’m a major whiz at jobs. This will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash.” “Who’s with me? You’re in? Urine? Urine?” The spoof continues with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump speaking to a shirtless Russian President Putin pretending to be reporter Wolf Blitzer of CNN. SNL comedian Beck Bennett as Putin asks Alec Baldwin if he, Donald Trump, is absolutely sure that Russia was not behind the hack of Clinton’s emails. “Putin” holds up a mock VHS tape labeled “pee pee tape” as Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump responds comically, getting in a few more jabs before the close of the skit. “It was China, I mean Canada. It was Meryl Streep. This press conference is over. Thank you all for peeing here, I mean for pi**ing here. I mean for being here.” Referring to a long line of headline grabbing scandals to plague Donald Trump’s lead-up to inauguration, Alec Baldwin took the pi** out of Donald Trump for his diplomatic blunder with China by seeming to renege on the infamous “One China” policy. China is furious with Donald Trump, according to Fox News, insisting that the “One China” policy is non-negotiable if diplomatic relations with America are to continue. Of course, the Meryl Streep bit refers to the actress’s contested award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes last week. The real Trump responded to SNL and Alec Baldwin on Twitter the last time the actor performed as Trump in December, characteristically dressing down both the show and the actor, but has been silent following this most recent SNL roast. Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016 Perhaps the harshest zinger of the Alec Baldwin SNL skit was when he responded to a question regarding the dismantling of Obamacare. Alec Baldwin, taking the pi** as Donald Trump, responds to the mock-reporter. “Listen, sweetheart, I’m about to be president, we’re all going to die.” [Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]

