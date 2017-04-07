Alex Sekella Weighs In On Briana DeJesus' Addition To The 'Teen Mom 2' Cast

Alex Sekella has spoken out after multiple new reports have suggested that her Teen Mom 3 co-star, Briana DeJesus, will soon star on Teen Mom 2. In a statement to her fans and followers, Alex Sekella has confirmed that while at least a couple of her Teen Mom 3 co-stars were interviewed for the part, she had no interest in joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, nor does she have any interest in exposing her life to cameras moving forward. “After finishing Teen Mom 3 and being told they weren’t continuing I said there and then that I’m done with filming, I’m wiping my hands clean of this and moving forward,” Alex Sekella explained on social media on April 5, according to a report by Starcasm. “So I’m sure when the discussion about pulling cast members from Teen Mom 3 for Teen Mom 2 my name was probably not even mentioned because they knew that I did not want it.” Alex Sekella, Briana DeJesus, Mackenzie McKee, and Katie Yeager were named as the stars of Teen Mom 3 after they each appeared in an episode of 16 & Pregnant. However, after just one season, the MTV spinoff was canceled due to low ratings. A post shared by Alexandria Sekella (@sekella10) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:59am PST While many fans were deeply saddened by the network’s decision to leave the series behind after just one season, Alex Sekella said it was for the best — at least in terms of her own life. “Honestly though that was the best decision I could of made,” she continued. “I’ve been able to start a normal life and start a real career that will last a very long time and benefit my children. I’ve also been able to find a real relationship that won’t be picked and prodded at by the world to see. I have had a pretty drama free life since the end of Teen Mom 3 and I don’t believe that any of that would’ve happened if I had not removed myself.” According to Alex Sekella’s post, she is not at all bothered by MTV’s decision to move on with Briana DeJesus, but according to a Radar Online report last month, her former co-star Mackenzie McKee feels differently. As the outlet revealed, McKee put DeJesus on blast after learning that MTV had chosen DeJesus over her for the coveted Teen Mom 2 role. She even questioned whether the network had opted to go with DeJesus due to her multiple baby daddies. As fans of the franchise may know, McKee has just one baby daddy, her husband Josh McKee, while her former co-star is currently expecting her second child with a second man. A post shared by Teen Mom 3 (@teen_moms_3) on Jun 14, 2014 at 5:58am PDT “I have worked very hard for where I am. I’m working on all this stuff and what has she done? She’s not working on anything,” McKee huffed. “It sucks the one who has been working harder didn’t get it.” The Teen Mom 3 star went on to reveal a pattern evident with MTV’s Teen Mom franchise. “I hope MTV didn’t chose her over me because I am married and have three kids with the same guy,” she continued. “The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in.” As fans have seen, a number of cast members from Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, including Maci Bookout, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans, have welcomed second and third children with additional baby daddies. When it comes to Briana DeJesus’ role on Teen Mom 2, she seems to fit in perfectly. Teen Mom 2 Season 8 is expected to air on MTV sometime later this year. [Featured Image by MTV]