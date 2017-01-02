Amazon Prime And Netflix: Here's What's Coming In January 2017

Amazon Prime is ready to start the new year off right with some long awaited premieres of their originals along with other movies and television shows that subscribers love to watch. For those who have been waiting for over a year to finally see the entire first season of Sneaky Pete, an Amazon original that made waves during pilot season, then your wait is almost over. Many Amazon Prime users have already streamed the pilot episode of Sneaky Pete, but have been deprived of the rest of what could potentially be a fantastic TV series on Amazon Prime. There are also a couple of other Amazon Prime originals that have been on the burner for quite a while now. The first is Z: The Beginning of Everything and Just Add Water. Both are Amazon Prime originals and they have been teased by Amazon for quite some time now. For January, according to Den of Geek, Amazon Prime is looking to start the year out right with some high profile films that have been big hitters for the movie industry for quite some time now. That includes American History X, Are We There Yet, Hellboy, Stardust, Rent, Happy Feet, and Across the Universe. Amazon Prime will also be featuring the streaming debut of Michael Moore’s latest documentary, Where to Invade Next. Check out the entire list of new releases for January on Amazon Prime below. January 1 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Across the Universe Happy Feet Rent Hellboy (2004) Radio (2003) Stardust (2007) American History X 19. American History X (1998) pic.twitter.com/Mz8en1x4MD — octubre (@artbrwn) December 19, 2016 Norm of the North Are We There Yet Are We Done Yet Maid in Manhattan January 3 She’s All that January 9 The Infiltrator (2016) January 22 Where to Invade Next ถ้าให้เลือกหนัง 1เรื่องที่เราชอบ ในปี 2016 นี่ เราเลือก Where to Invade Next หนังโคตรดีสำหรับเรา pic.twitter.com/X7WpybA4Hi — FatPhobia (@FatPhobia) January 1, 2017 January 23 The Choice January 27 Dirty Grandpa January 29 Swiss Army Man January 9 We’re Going on a Bear Hunt – Season 1 January 13 Sneaky Pete – Season 1 (AMAZON ORIGINAL) If you think you know who he really is, you’ve been conned. Stream #SneakyPete 1/13 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/hP6OELj7EJ — Sneaky Pete (@SneakyPeteTV) December 15, 2016 Just Add Magic – Season 2 (AMAZON ORIGINAL) January 17 Red Rock – Season 2 The A-Word – Season 1 January 26 America Divided – Season 1 January 27 Z: The Beginning of Everything (AMAZON ORIGINAL) January 29 Mercy Street – Season 2 For those of you looking for the January Netflix list, see it below. January 1 Around the World in 80 Days (2004) After Innocence (2005) Bee Movie (2007) Boogie Nights (1997) Braveheart (1995) Caddyshack (1980) Collateral Damage (2002) Dreamcatcher (2003) El Dorado (1966) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) HALO Legends (2009) Hugo (2011) Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) License to Drive (1988) Nancy Drew (2007) Ocean’s Twelve (2004) Real Detective: Season 1 (2016) Superman: The Movie (1978) Superman Returns (2006) Superman II (1980) Superman III (1983) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) The Parent Trap (1961) The Shining (1980) The Perfect Physique (2015) The Rat Race (2012) To Be A Miss (2016) Trudell (2005) V for Vendetta (2005) Vanilla Sky (2001) January 3 It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Season 11) Netflix Original: Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? (2016) January 6 Netflix Original: Coin Heist (2017) Netflix Original: Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3) Growing Up Coy (2016) Mar de Plastico (Season 1) Netflix Original: One Day at a Time (Season 1) Netflix Original: Tarzan and Jane (Season 1) January 7 Alpha and Omega 7 (2016) Miss Sharon Jones! (2015) Under the Shadow (2016) January 9 Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016) Ratchet and Clank (2016) January 10 As I Open My Eyes (2015) Best Friends Whenever (Season 2) Happily Married (2015) Netflix Original: Jim Gaffigan: Cinco (2016) Netflix Original: We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1) January 11 Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) January 13 Netflix Original: A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1) Aquarius (2015) Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (2016) Netflix Original: Clinical (2017) Netflix Original: Historia de un clan (Season 1) It Follows (2014) Netflix Original: The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1) January 14 Camp X-Ray (2014) Cardboard Boxer (2016) Estar O No Estar (2015) January 15 A Beautiful Now (2015) Hostage to the Devil (2016) Señora Acero (Season 3) Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015) Wartime Portraits (Season 1) January 16 Flash of Genius (2008) Halloweed (2016) Rezort (2016) January 17 Fatima (2015) Netflix Original: Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (2017) Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2016) January 19 Good Kids (2016) January 20 Netflix Original: Frontier (Season 1) Papa (2015) Netflix Original: Take the 10 (2017) Netflix Original: Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2) January 21 Bates Motel (Season 4) Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2) January 24 Netflix Original: Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (2017) Netflix Original: Gad Gone Wild (2017) Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (20160 Kill Command (2016) Netflix Original: Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1) January 27 Netflix Original: Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2) Netflix Original: iBOY (2017) Netflix Original: Kazoops! (Season 2) Shadows of Truth (2016) Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) January 28 Ripper Street (Season 4) January 30 Antibirth (2016) Swing State (2016) January 31 Netflix Original: Bill Burr Stand Up Special (2017) [Featured Image by Amazon]

