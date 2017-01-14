‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Cast And Theme Details Revealed, Plus Series Picks Up Multi-Year Renewal

Rest assured AHS fans; the creepy stories will continue to be told on FX because American Horror Story has been picked up until 2019. According to Us Weekly, American Horror Story has been picked up through 2019. Showrunner Ryan Murphy made the announcement at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in California on January 12. At the event, Murphy teased fans about what the viewers can expect in the next season, which should air in the fall. Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson has been confirmed for season 7! pic.twitter.com/p3nDkeo8BP — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSfandom) January 12, 2017 Ryan Murphy revealed that both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters would return for Season 7. Murphy wouldn’t say if they planned to keep the theme of the upcoming season a secret like they did for AHS: Roanoke. “We haven’t decided how to do that,” Ryan explained. “There’s only three people in the world who know what [the new theme] is, which is [FX president] John Landgraf, [Fox co-chairman] Dana Walden, and Sarah Paulson. I don’t know — I mean, last year was successful. [But] I don’t know that we’d do it again. We’ve just started writing it — we haven’t even cast it yet, except for Sarah and Evan.” When the American Horror Story boss was questioned what the theme would be, he was hesitant to give any details. He stated that all he can say is it will be a “modern-day story.” American Horror Story: Five Points pic.twitter.com/mLBiqJmL0O — Erica Ashlee ♡ (@Emedders1) January 4, 2017 Murphy went on to say that just because FX renewed the series until Season 9 (or 2019), that doesn’t mean the series would end at that time. It could be renewed for several additional seasons, depending on American Horror Story’s ratings. “American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and — as evidenced by the most recent installment, Roanoke — it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago. Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX has not revealed any clues as to what the theme of American Horror Story Season 7 will be. Immediately after the Season 6 finale, the series posted an image to social media that had a dark and deserted ship, which made viewers jump to the conclusion that Season 7 could be set at sea. American Horror Story: Could season 7 be set at sea? https://t.co/l1K89JN1Ni #AHS #AHSfx #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/BFv4q6kEgE — Zack Baxter (@Zack_Baxter) January 4, 2017 Murphy has been quick to deny the rumor that American Horror Story’s next season would be on a ship. At the time, he said that he hadn’t decided what the theme will be. It looks like he’s now decided on a theme; however, he just began the writing process. American Horror Story ranks as FX’s most-watched series. Over the past six seasons, it has won 15 Emmy awards. The show is still one of the highest-rated scripted adult programs on cable television. “They’ve since delivered six fantastic installments, which have rightfully attracted millions of viewers, critical raves and dozens of awards. Ryan and Brad are to be congratulated on this remarkable multiyear pickup, and we are grateful to John Landgraf and our partners at FX for their extraordinary support,” Fox Television CEO Dena Walden said. ‘American Horror Story’ to do ‘crossover’ season https://t.co/UkHjGdxd2j pic.twitter.com/gwkvDD39zA — Wochamovie ???? (@wochamovie) January 3, 2017 The word on social media is Cuba Gooding, Jr. is very close to securing a deal for Season 7, too. There hasn’t been any confirmation if Lady Gaga will be able to dedicate the time to the show because she has a world tour scheduled. American Horror Story fans were thrilled that Season 7 is about to begin filming. What do you think the theme should be for Season 7? Do you think Lady Gaga will return? American Horror Story airs on FX on Wednesday nights. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

