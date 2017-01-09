‘Bachelor’ Contestant Liz Sandoz Reveals The Real Reason She Had A One-Night Stand With Nick Viall Before He Was ‘The Bachelor’

Liz Sandoz has gone where no Bachelor contestant has gone before. Sandoz had a one-night stand with current Bachelor Nick Viall—before he was The Bachelor—and now she’s vying against two dozen other women to win his heart. But Liz is getting some hate for her real-life rendezvous, so in this week’s episode, she attempts to explain what happened. Us Weekly posted a preview clip of Liz Sandoz confiding in fellow Bachelor contestant Christen about her one night tryst with Nick when she was the maid of honor at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding last January. “I’ve been carrying around a secret — I met Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, and we had sex,” Sandoz says in the clip. “But it’s just kind of weighing on me just because you want to be able to talk those things out.” After she tells castmate Christen Whitney about her night of passion with Nick, Sandoz explained why it happened: “Like, I felt very comfortable with him, you know? I was also wasted,” she said. The Bachelor’s Liz Defends Her One-Night Stand With Nick Viall: I Was ‘Wasted’ https://t.co/Qst6m3CFfJ pic.twitter.com/Qu0DHtVD2D — TOUCH ????????????#MGWV ???? (@Touch4Healing) January 7, 2017 Liz’s stunned castmate later said Sandoz “laid it all out there” and questioned why her competitor would announce her bedroom business on a “family-friendly Monday night channel.” Bachelor fans knew up front that Liz and Nick had met before. On the season premiere of the ABC dating show, Sandoz had a one-on-one chat with Viall about their past hookup and Viall questioned why she refused to give him her phone number. On his blog for People, Viall addressed his awkward reunion with Sandoz, revealing he was stunned when he saw her get out of the limo to greet him. “When she stepped out of the limo I was in utter shock. I had no idea that she was planning on coming, and I hadn’t spoken with her in about nine months. I was eager to speak with her and had a ton of questions,” Nick wrote. “The night of Jade and Tanner’s wedding was great, and this was a girl that I was once intrigued by when we first met. I also considered the fact that Liz must have been very nervous and I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt. I wanted to at least have the chance to finish that conversation with Liz before I made any drastic decisions regarding our relationship.” “They knew that if they had a shot at something real, they had to be willing to be vulnerable, open, and love each other’s faults and fears, beauty and dreams, and empower one another to stand tall in who they are.” My Valentine’s Day Blog is up called #JannerForever Read about why @jadelizroper and @tanner_tolbert Are a beautiful example of love for couples today! Link in the bio! Follow @aromancedlife for more posts! #cfnf A photo posted by Elizabeth Sandoz (@aromancedlife) on Feb 16, 2016 at 4:55pm PST While Viall made it sound like Sandoz shut him down after their tryst, Liz’s bestie Jade Roper told EntertainmentTonight she was disappointed that he didn’t try to contact her friend after their rendezvous. “She really did have an interest in Nick and she went there to see if there was anything and I totally support her,” Jade said of Sandoz. “I know the whole situation is awkward, but I’ll say I’m a little disappointed. He could’ve gotten her number, too.” Jade also added that Liz did try to contact Nick initially refusing to give him her number. “She tried to invite him to charity events, but he rejected [her invitations],” Jade said. Bachelor villain Chad Johnson shared an even less favorable opinion on the Liz and Nick situation—especially the Liz situation. In his blog for Us Weekly, Johnson slammed Sandoz for hooking up with Viall “just to say she did it” and then using it “as a means to get onto this season of The Bachelor while obviously having absolutely zero actual interest in him.” “I have to say that when Liz showed up after hooking up with Nick and not even giving him her number afterward, she was obviously not interested, and she would have gotten an earful from me,” Chad wrote. “I would tell Liz to squeeze back into the woodwork that she crawled out of. I believe the only reason she was there is to create drama and upset Nick.” Take a look at the video below to see Viall talking about his history with Liz Sandoz before The Bachelor. [Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]

