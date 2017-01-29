Barbara Corcoran Had This Reaction To 'Shark Tank' Co-Star Kevin O'Leary's Entry Into Canadian Politics

There was a time, way back a few years ago, that Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary kissed on Shark Tank. It was to promote a brand of lip balm called Kisstixx, that had an added bit of buzz when two people, each of whom applied a different flavor, locked lips. It wasn’t the only time the investors had a bit of reality show faux-mance: in another episode, they pretended to get married in the back of a van during the pitch of Las Vegas-based Wedding Wagon. As much as Corcoran was a good sport about making nice with Mr. Wonderful, she had a bit of an unexpected reaction when she heard O’Leary was planning to follow fellow reality star Donald Trump’s entry into politics: she laughed. O’Leary announced earlier this month he’s entering the race for the leadership of Canada’s Conservative party and, according to The Globe and Mail, might even keep filming Shark Tank if he wins. Corcoran told Fox Business she didn’t believe the story at first, as the shiny-headed investor and lover of the royalty deal is known for telling tall tales. But this tale turned out to be true. “When I saw the publicity when [O’Leary] said he was going to run, I didn’t believe him because he is a great storyteller, you know. But when I saw the publicity [after he] actually announced that he was going to run, I laughed myself silly for a straight ten minutes, ending with the thought, I’m sure he will win.” O’Leary was weighing his options for a long time before finally putting his hat in the ring. Inquisitr reported last summer that because of Canada’s election laws he won’t be able to completely fund his own campaign, since he’s limited to using only CDN $25,000 of his own money. He’ll also have to rally the troops to some extent, since individual Canadians can only donate CDN $1,525 to a candidate. CTV News reported this week that O’Leary raised CDN $184,000 in a day after asking for donations in the hours after formally announcing his candidacy. Barbara Corcoran, show here alongside her ‘Shark Tank’ co-stars Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, made her fortune in New York real estate. [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] According to Fox Business, Corcoran describes herself as a Republican-turned-Democrat. She said that the entry into politics by business people is very fashionable. Before Donald Trump was elected president last year, she went public with an old story about how the two crossed paths when both were major players in New York real estate in the 1980s. Trump was displeased with a list Corcoran was about to publish that refuted his claims that Trump Tower residential properties were the most expensive condominiums in the world. Business Insider quotes Corcoran as recalling that she stood up to the furious businessman. “One of the most memorable and treasured moments of my life — it sounds so stupid how you treasure these things — but was when I got up out of that mini chair he stuck me in, went over to his side of the desk and had the courage to put my hand on his shoulder and look over his shoulder.” The dynamics of the conversation then shifted, according to the Shark Tank star. If Corcoran is sticking to her 2017 New Year’s resolution, which she revealed to Business Insider, she won’t necessarily be spending an excessive amount of time with Trump — or O’Leary. “I’ve decided to put joy first and made a thoughtful list of all the people in my life I like best but don’t see often enough. “I’ve set aside the first Monday night of every month to have them all to dinner. Groups of six — only people who know how to laugh.” Of course, given Corcoran’s reaction to O’Leary’s leadership bid, maybe she would include him in one of her dinners — since he made her laugh. After months of indecision ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary formally announced in January 2017 his intent to run for the leadership of Canada’s Conservative party. [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images] Shark Tank airs Friday nights on ABC. [Featured image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]