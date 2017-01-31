'Bates Motel' Spoilers: New Trailer Shows Norman Is Darker Than Ever, Will Rihanna's Marion Crane Survive Season 5?

Bates Motel returns to A&E on February 20, and if the new trailer tells the fans anything, it will be an action packed season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Rihanna will check in to Bates Motel as Marion Crane. Norman (Freddie Highmore) will be darker than ever, Sheriff Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell) will seek revenge against Norman, and Dylan (Max Theriot) will try to force Norman to sell the motel. It looks like a great season and the fans cannot wait to see how it all ends. Norman Struggles Without Norma The Bates Motel trailer opens two years after Season 4 ends. Norman explains to a pretty young girl that he has lived alone since his mother died, but we see him stare at Norma (Vera Farmiga) in the upstairs window. Of course, we know that she’s not really there, but it’s clear that Norman sees her there. The trailer reveals that Norman has put Norma in the freezer and created a shrine in her honor. He hugs her as she sits in a chair in the walk in freezer with a crown on her head. A mesma história de 1960, contada agora em 2017! A evolução da tecnologia para a Norma Bates. ❤ Divina! #BatesMotel #Psicose pic.twitter.com/vGPGYnAim6 — Deivid Andrade (@deividandradeSP) January 21, 2017 “It’s just not the same without you here, mother. It will never be the same,” Norman whispers to his mother’s dead body. As the Bates Motel trailer takes you around the house, we see that Norman isn’t cleaning the house. There are medicine bottles, clothes, and the kitchen looks as if it hasn’t been cleaned in years. Dylan Comes For A Visit Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Norman finally contacts Dylan and gives him the bad news about their mother’s death. He arrives at the house to check on his little brother and tells him it isn’t a good idea for him to live there alone. Dylan urges Norman to consider selling the Motel (and house) and moving closer to him and Emma (Olivia Cooke). Norman isn’t willing to step away from the motel because it was he and Norma’s home. “I will not move out of this home. Living anywhere else is not an option, so don’t ask ever again, okay?” Norman Bates is looking particularly psycho in these posters for #BatesMotel’s final season. https://t.co/Hm5MKgXRcG pic.twitter.com/sgMht66aLj — IGN (@IGN) January 20, 2017 Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Dylan is worried about his brother’s mental status. It’s apparent that he isn’t well and cannot take care of himself. Norman evolves into a much darker character in Season 5. Mother comes out more often and promises Norman that she will never leave him. Norman struggles with his sanity and screams to Mother that he created her and that she isn’t real. Bates Motel trailer shows a glimpse of Norman dressed in Norma’s clothes wearing a blonde wig. It looks like Norman will fully evolve into Psychos’ Mother during Season 5. Rihanna’s Marion Crane Causes Tension With Mother Marion Crane will arrive and check into the Bates Motel. On a rainy night, she decides to stay for a night in the motel. Norman will offer her something to eat, but Mother will likely have an issue with Norman’s attraction to the beautiful woman. First look at Rihanna as Marion Crane on #BatesMotel! https://t.co/s5xD4WQtKV pic.twitter.com/1wBoUW7hAD — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 31, 2017 The Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Marion may not die in the series since the showrunners have stated they aren’t following the 1960 movie exactly. “I made all of this up. You are not real. Mother, you are all in my head.” Alex Has Revenge On His Mind Alex Romero hasn’t forgotten about making Norman pay for his hand in Norma’s death. He tells him that he will come for him. For the past few years, Alex has been in jail serving time on a perjury charge. Aff o romero sem a norma ???? tomara que seja ele a acabar com o norman ???? #BatesMotel pic.twitter.com/Un5Sba90td — vera (@dayumbish) January 31, 2017 Local Police Name Norman As Prime Murder Suspect In A Serial Murder Case Bates Motel spoilers tease that Norman will find himself in a jam with the local police after they pull a series of dead bodies from the lake. They begin to suspect that maybe Sheriff Romero knew something they didn’t know about Norman and questioned the boy about his possible involvement. Dylan becomes anxious about his brother, especially after learning that the police suspect he has murdered a few locals. Bates Motel spoilers reveal that Dylan may have no other choice but to ask Sheriff Romero for help to stop Norman from killing anyone else. Bates Motel spoilers indicate that Chick Hogan (Ryan Hurst) will return in Season 5. He will try to help Norman in his own way. There will be twists and turns in Chick’s storyline as Bates Motel fans learn more about their strange connection. Will Mother force Norman to kill Dylan or Alex? Will Marion Crane die in Season 5? Bates Motel return to A&E on February 20 at 10 p.m. [Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]