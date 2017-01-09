'Bates Motel' Spoilers: Season 5 Trailer Is Darker Than Ever

Bates Motel is returning for Season 5 in February, and the final season of the eerie A&E series is set to be the darkest yet. Brand new spoilers, as well as the trailer for the upcoming season have recently been revealed, and fans are sure to flip when the see what Norman Bates has been up to since the Season 4 finale in 2016. Warning: Major ‘Bates Motel’ spoilers below. According to Spoiler TV, Bates Motel Season 5 picks up nearly two years after Norma’s death. Norman is living a double life in White Pine Bay, but is struggling with his home life. In public, Norman puts on the facade of a happy, normal young man living in the town and running a business. However, no one knows that something very dark lies beneath the surface. Norman, who shockingly killed his mother, Norma, in a failed murder/suicide attempt in the Season 4 finale, is dealing with his violent blackouts, and the fact that he seems to be losing himself more and more to his mother. [Image by A&E] As Bates Motel viewers know, Norman lives with an alter-ego that happens to be his mother. Now that Norma is dead, she still isn’t gone from Norman’s life. In fact, the new Season 5 trailer reveals that Norman has been keeping his mother’s corpse locked away in his basement all this time. The creepy new trailer also reveals that Norman has sunken even further into his madness than ever before as he hears his mother’s voice call to him from upstairs while he’s talking to her dead body in the basement. Meanwhile, some exciting new casting information has also been revealed about Bates Motel Season 5. Singer Rihanna is set to play the role of Marion Crane, the main victim in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller, Psycho, from which the show is based off. Rihanna will appear in multiple episodes, and fans are fully expecting to see the iconic shower scene from the movie play out in some way on the series. Another actress joining the cast in Season 5 is Grey’s Anatomy veteran Brooke Smith. Smith will be portraying White Pine Bay’s new sheriff, Dana Green, as it seems Alex Romero is out of a job, and likely behind bars. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dana is described as being “competent, professional, moralistic, and sharp.” She’s also said to possess a “small-town vibe that belies her highly observant nature.” This could mean that Dana will be the one to finally see through Norman’s lies and finally bust him for the murders he’s committed. [Image by A&E Network] Meanwhile, former The Walking Dead actor, Austin Nichols is also joining the cast of Bates Motel in Season 5 in a recurring role. Nichols, who portrayed the character of Spencer on the AMC zombie series will be playing the character of Sam Loomis, a mysterious new citizen of White Pine Bay, who quickly becomes an enemy of Norman Bates when he tries to involve Norman in his “web of lies.” Fan favorite Bates Motel characters Dylan and Emma, who are off living lives of their own, will also return when they’re sucked back into Norman’s insanity. All the while Alex Romero will have revenge on his mind as he vows to take down Norman for killing his wife, Norma. It looks like Bates Motel Season 5 will be the darkest, most dramatic, and best season of the series yet. Fans can watch the final season unfold when it premieres on A&E on February 20. What are your thoughts on the latest Bates Motel Season 5 spoilers and news? Are you excited after watching the creepy new trailer below? [Featured Image by A&E Network]

