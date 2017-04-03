'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Is A Real Possibility

Big Little Lies ended its run on HBO Sunday night, or did it? The limited series aired the finale that brought answers to many of the show’s questions. However, the finale also left room for Season 2 if the network and stars were to be on board. According to E! Online, Big Little Lies series writer David E. Kelley revealed that there is definitely room within the story for a Season 2. However, that doesn’t mean that the story necessarily needs to be told. “You want to give your audience a sense of closure,” Kelley said. “And at the same time, life doesn’t serve up closure very often. And in that scene, we were endeavoring to show that the women had come together, that the story is not over. So shifting to the point of view of the detective on the beach indicates just that. There is some closure, but you only get so much of that in life. The story always goes on.” [Image by HBO] Reese Witherspoon, who starred as Madeline on Big Little Lies, as well as served as executive producer along with her co-star Nicole Kidman on the project, revealed that there has been some talk about Season 2 of the HBO series, and Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel, has been in on the discussion and is currently “thinking about ideas.” “One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is, ‘Is there going to be a season two,’” Witherspoon said in a Facebook Live video. “We’ve been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She’s thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas.” Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman seems to be on the same page as her co-star Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who portrayed the heavy role of an abused housewife on the series, told TV Line that another season of the show would be a “beautiful prospect.” “I think if there was something compelling and extraordinary that they could come up with, then would we want to go and embody these women again? That would be a beautiful prospect. There are so many moving parts to this series that would be impossible not to have again. And who knows if it’s meant to be finite? But all of us, I think, feel so connected to it.” #Emmys: “Big Little Lies,” “Feud” highlight competitive limited lead actress race https://t.co/fpAL9BVABq pic.twitter.com/e3ahssLqHI — Variety (@Variety) March 30, 2017 However, if Big Little Lies received a second season, it may have to move forward without director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallee, who made it clear that he doesn’t believe HBO should bring the series back for another season. “The detective doesn’t want to let go and that’s how we finish that. And we think, ‘Did they do the right thing? What will happen?’ Now it’s up to the audience and their imagination to figure out. To do a Season 2, I’m not for it,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Let’s move on and do something else! If there’s an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I’ll be a part of it, but Big Little Lies 1 is a one-time deal. Big Little Lies 2? Nah. The end is for the audience to talk about. Imagine what you want to imagine and that’s it. We won’t give you a Season 2 because it’s so good like this. Why spoil it?” While fans have already started letting the stars and the network know that they would love a Season 2, only time will tell if the HBO limited series has enough life to stand on it’s own and break from the original source material. What are your thoughts on the possibility of a Big Little Lies Season 2? [Featured Image by HBO]