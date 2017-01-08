'Boyfriend Killer': Lifetime Movie's Crazy Girlfriend Movie Reminds Of This True Story, Starring Kate Mansi

Boyfriend Killer is the new drama thriller that is scheduled to air on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) tonight. Boyfriend Killer is about a mother who investigates her son’s supposed accidental death and the girlfriend who she believes is responsible. The movie is directed by Alyn Darnay and takes its script from Christine Conradt. Boyfriend Killer stars Kate Mansi as Krystal Kellers, Barbie Castro as Sandra Cruz Durro, Patrick Muldoon as Charles Durro, Yancy Butler as Carrie Ellington, Frank Licari as Nathan Kellers, Eric Aragon as Jack Davis, Miguel Fasa as Troy Krieger, Susan Gallagher as Marley Michaels, Todd Bruno as Devin, Michael Ryerson Uribe as Preston Durro, and Taylor Castro as Liz. Synopsis: Boyfriend Killer On Lifetime Movie Network Sandra Cruz Durro is grieving after the loss of her 24-year-old son, Preston, who died in a car accident. And she isn’t the only one who is distraught over Preston’s death, his fiancée Krystal Kellers, had envisioned spending the rest of her future with him. Fighting back the tears, Sandra wants to find any pictures that exist of her son through his friends on social media. But as Sandra examines her son’s account, she finds that he had some disturbing conversations with his girlfriend, Krystal, who was trying to solicit him into killing her ex-boyfriend. As this grief-stricken mom probes further, she learns that Krystal’s ex-boyfriend actually did die recently. Now, she believes that her son’s death was no accident but a cover-up to somehow conceal her involvement in the crime. Soon Sandra’s grief turns to anger as she sets out to prove that Krystal is a double killer. It doesn’t take long before this concerned mother turned sleuth starts to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Meanwhile, it comes to light that Krystal is an emotionally unstable woman who was stalking her former lover. Everything from vandalizing his car and following him on dates with other women to breaking into his home and watching him while he showered, Krystal has proven to Sandra and the police that she is a woman who has come completely unglued. But setting out to prove that Krystal orchestrated both murders could be dangerous for Sandra, leaving her vulnerable to a deliberate predator. Will Sandra and the police investigators solve the mystery before Krystal catches on or will Krystal get away with murder for a third time? True Story Of Stalking And Murder Recalled One can’t be sure of the inspiration for the movie Boyfriend Killer, and it doesn’t appear to be based on a true story. However, the case of Shayna Hubers is one that was called to mind. In that story, Shayna Hubers killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Ryan Poston, a handsome attorney who wanted to move on with his life. Authorities say that Shayna Hubers was a woman obsessed. She stalked Ryan Poston and followed him around town. Ultimately, she shot him multiples times in his apartment. He was found dead on the floor when police arrived. Shayna Hubers: Nose Job Killer ‘Snapped’ When She Killed Lover Ryan Poston, Watch On Oxygen Tonight https://t.co/MCfBtqdR8z — Brightly (@Brightly5) December 11, 2016 In a Topix discussion, a poster stated the following. “Ryan was very into aggressive and kinky sex…his “sex” messages to her were very f’d up. He is the one who did not want to be in a relationship with her anymore. He and his cousin both tried to break it to Shayna in several different ways that he did not want to date her or even speak to her again. Ryan wanted Shayna out of his life, but she kept stalking him. She would dress up and drive to his apartment unannounced. She broke into his house one night and walked up on him while he was asleep. They got into a huge fight and he had to physically carry her out of his apartment. She couldn’t let go. They were/are BOTH insane! However, no one deserves what happened, and she deserves to be behind bars.” According to WLWT-5, Shayna Hubers’ Facebook emails were her undoing. In those messages, she told friends on social media that she wanted Poston dead and for it to look like an accident. The case was profiled on the following shows. Read about those airings below. Snapped CBS 48 Hours About Kate Mansi (via IMDB) “Kate Mansi grew up in Southern California as the middle child of a large Italian/Irish family. Mansi trained as a dancer from a very young age both in NY and LA. She joined the Pacific Festival Ballet at just 15 years of age. While in high school Kate developed an interest in acting which was nurtured by her drama teacher. Kate went on to study film and public relations at Pepperdine University in Malibu. In 2007 she placed second in the National Womack Speech competition and the following year she traveled to the Dominican Republic and Haiti to volunteer with Orphanage Outreach. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pepperdine, Kate focused solely on her acting career and appeared on several TV shows including “How I Met Your Mother”. Mansi’s current work can be seen in several national commercials and print ads as well as on Days of our Lives where she has been a series regular since 2010.” LMN’s Boyfriend Killer was filmed in Florida and produced by Concord Films. Executive producers are listed as Barbie Castro, Eric R. Castro, and Fernando Szew, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). Boyfriend Killer airs tonight at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN). [Featured Image by Marvista Entertainment]

