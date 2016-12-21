Christina El Moussa And Tarek El Moussa Split: Will 'Flip Or Flop' Be Cancelled?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa split months ago, so what will happen to their show, Flip or Flop? Earlier this month, after the television stars confirmed their separation with fans, they suggested their show would go on when they claimed to have plans to continue with their professional relationship, which includes flipping houses for their HGTV series. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” Tarek and Christina El Moussa explained in a statement to People Magazine last Monday. At the time, Tarek and Christina El Moussa told the magazine that there had been an incident between them in May in which police were called to their Southern California home in an “abundance of caution” but insisted there was no violence between them — and that there were no charges filed. Tarek and Christina El Moussa visit the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s statement explained. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.” According to the couple, they sought counseling in an attempt to “sort out” their marriage but ultimately, they decided to part ways. “During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said. Following Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s statement, HGTV released a statement in support of the now-estranged couple and confirming that they would continue to film Flip or Flop. “We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” the network said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop, and the series will continue production as scheduled.” While Tarek and Christina El Moussa are scheduled to continue with Flip or Flop, a second report by E! News on December 19 claimed the couple would part ways with the show after their current contracts expire. According to the report, the series is expected to last beyond 2016, but Tarek and Christina El Moussa are only continuing to film new episodes to fulfill their contractual obligations. “The show will end after that,” the insider added. E! News went on to reveal that Tarek and Christina El Moussa are evaluating the future of their marriage amid rumors claiming they’ve both moved on with new partners. Last week, Christina El Moussa was said to be dating a contractor who previously worked with her and Tarek flipping houses. Meanwhile, Tarek was believed to have briefly dated his kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan, 23. Christina El Moussa’s rumored boyfriend, Gary Anderson, worked with her and Tarek and was reportedly present during the May incident between them. As TMZ revealed at the time, Anderson was listed as a witness and claimed to have seen Tarek leaving the house and heading to a nearby hiking trail. Before their split, Tarek and Christina El Moussa were married for seven years and welcomed two children, daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 15 months. Tarek and Christina El Moussa visit the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] After E! News‘ report regarding the end of Flip or Flop, rumors began swirling claiming the show had been canceled. However, HGTV has yet to officially announce if and when the show will be taken off the air. Flip or Flop began airing in April 2013 and is currently in its 7th season, which premiered earlier this month on HGTV. To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx