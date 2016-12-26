'Dance Moms' Rumors: Abby Lee Miller Served With Forfeiture Papers As She Tries To Track Down Man Who Owes Money

As the rumors about the show’s pending cancellation, thanks to declining ratings and Abby Lee Miller’s legal problems, the Dance Moms rumors that are swirling around the blogosphere are extra intense. The latest rumors, of course, surround Abby Lee Miller’s money problems, but they’re not the kind of money problems that you think they are. According to the latest Dance Moms rumors from the International Business Times, Abby recently took to social media to try to track down Kevin Herrera, whom she believes is in Los Angeles, because she claims that he owes her money. Abby claims that she and her students at the ALDC went to Mexico to teach a master class there last month, but Herrera is holding all of the funds. Abby claims that she doesn’t want anything more — or less — than what is owed to her. “We taught lyrical and hip hip choreography, took individuals photos with each child, the girls performed and every free moment was spent surrounded by his entourage. At first, Kevin Herrera was nice and fun, his mom and dad very helpful!… He has kept our share of the ticket sales and merchandise – He has stopped all communication. Help me find him!” PAY UP! Feds want ‘Dance Mom’ star Abby Lee Miller to cough up $120K in Australian currency https://t.co/VOnxls5lib pic.twitter.com/DEpsu35KKQ — NY Daily News Gossip (@NYDNgossip) December 20, 2016 But that’s actually the least of Abby Lee Miller’s problems. According to the latest Dance Moms rumors from the New York Daily News, after a recent trip to Australia, Miller came home with more than $120,000 in Australian money without declaring it. That’s a huge no-no, and it is, in fact, a crime. Given that Abby Lee Miller is currently looking at a long jail sentence for fraud, forgetting to declare her income is nothing if not problematic for her. “Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh, Pa. want ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller to forfeit $120,000 worth of Australian currency she brought into the country without reporting it. Miller’s attorneys did not immediately comment on the forfeiture request filed Tuesday.” Even worse, this failure to declare income on Miller’s part is only lending credence to the idea that she created a number of bank accounts in an attempt to further hide her assets and avoid paying taxes on the money she earned. If she doesn’t turn over the money she earned in Australia, she will be forced to give it up when she is sentenced to prison in a few weeks. #DanceMoms reality-tv star #abbyleemiller now asked to forfeit $120K when she’s sentenced for concealing $775,000https://t.co/4izPLyudyY pic.twitter.com/dHfMFgKryT — Janelle Hall (@JanelleHallWTAE) December 20, 2016 Finally, according to the latest Dance Moms rumors from Radar Online, cancellation of the show is inevitable, and no less than Ashlee Rumfallo exclusively disclosed that the show will not go on without Abby Lee Miller. “There has not been a definite cancellation. They’re waiting on a few things and deciding how and what they’re going to do. No one knows. I think it’s unfortunate that they pushed it back so long. She’s ready to know and I think it’ll be good for her when she knows. We’re just waiting.” Abby Lee Miller is also rumored to have hinted at the cancellation herself. “Years of my life, seven seasons on TV in 130 Countries – I did my best for Lifetime and gave my all to the production of Dance Moms. Thank you for the many wonderful opportunities and the valuable lessons I learned.” We had a @Abby_Lee_Miller look alike at our dance graduation @Abby_Lee_Miller @Abby_Lee_Miller @Abby_Lee_Miller @Abby_Lee_Miller pic.twitter.com/7Lk9Yvslr1 — Fraser Twins Models (@joannefraser21) December 19, 2016 What do you think of this latest round of Dance Moms rumors? Leave your thoughts about the latest rumors in the comments below. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

