'Dance Moms' Rumors: Maddie Ziegler To Write A Tell-All Book, Will She Slam Abby Lee Miller?

It looks like everyone is getting their last “licks” in before Abby Lee Miller is carted off to jail. And the latest Dance Moms rumors suggest that the most explosive allegations will come from Maddie Ziegler, the much-beloved former member of the ALDC who has gone on to have a bit of a career of her own. Will these latest Dance Moms rumors turn out to be true? maddie is amazing, i cant????@maddieziegler @dancemom1313 pic.twitter.com/arVfGiHZPV — dance moms (@originalsevens) January 3, 2017 That’s the scoop according to Radar Online, whose latest round of Dance Moms rumors talk about this very tell-all! Set to be released in the spring, The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir will focus specifically on her time on the show. And, according to Radar Online — who have apparently seen an advanced copy of this memoir — it’s not exactly complimentary towards her former teacher! “Leaving Dance Moms was a hard decision to make, but it was getting too stressful. Now, I feel like I’m so free. I feel like I had so much more pressure on me to be the best in the room.” The three most inspiring girls ever!???? @maddieziegler @milliebbrown @GraceVanderWaal pic.twitter.com/qgbIWdzGMA — M A D D I E???? (@maddsonfleek) January 3, 2017 Meanwhile, according to the latest Dance Moms rumors from OK! Magazine, Abby Lee Miller — who is facing a possible 30 month sentence when she goes before the judge later this month — is so concerned about the revelations that will come forward in Maddie’s book that she’s trying to prevent it from being released in the first place! Whoever made this obviously doesn’t know that this “little girl” is Maddie Ziegler pic.twitter.com/b3DzMIXIjM — Dancer Life (@DancerGirls_) January 9, 2017 But perhaps this is really just a demonstration about how much of a so-called “mean girl” Maddie Ziegler really is. After all, there’s another Dance Moms rumor that is currently going around about Ziegler that involves Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown involving a sleepover that ended in total disaster! According to Seventeen Magazine, who broke the story, the duo had a sleepover, and it ended with Millie Bobby Brown crying the minute she met the young dancer! “I’d never been on a sleepover before. Never. And she was like, ‘Do you want to come over?’ So I’m like, ‘Sure, OK.’” But that hang sesh ended in tears, too. “I go over, and at 3:00 in the morning the fire alarm comes on,” Millie shared. “We all had to get rushed out of her apartment building, and I’m crying because I’m like, ‘My first sleepover’s ruined!’” Prior to that, the two met for the first time, and Millie admitted that she started crying the minute she met the young dancing prodigy. Millie also said that Maddie — and all of the other stars of Dance Moms — are “such an inspiration” to her, and that she is just a fan of the show in general. So even though the first two times they met, the two were met with a bit of disaster (almost like a bad 1980s buddy cop movie), the two are now the best of friends. “Yeah, we’ve been through a lot. We text each other every day.” Talking to my gurl ????and finding our light ????#bestiesforever A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:53am PST However, there is still no word as to what will possibly happen to the show when Abby Lee Miller is sentenced to jail (which, it seems, is an inevitability). Would Maddie Ziegler be interested in coming back to Dance Moms if, in fact, Abby Lee Miller gets carted off to jail? What do you think of this latest round of Dance Moms rumors? Leave your thoughts about the latest Dance Moms rumors in the comments below. [Featured Image by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for the ASTRA Awards]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx