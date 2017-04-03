'Dancing With The Stars’ 2017: Week 3 Elimination Odds, Season 24 'DWTS' Cast Update For 'Vegas Night'

The Dancing with the Stars 2017 Season 24 cast returns to the ballroom tonight as all of the Week 3 action is set to take place. Tonight’s DWTS theme is Vegas Night, and right now a few of the contestants need to improve quickly before they get washed out of the competition like a busted flush! It is time for every team to tighten things up as the judges will now expect a bit more from the competitors as they move into their third appearance of the dance floor. The big question this week on Dancing with the Stars will once again be focused on who will be going home later this evening. While the answer to that depends on the call-in votes just as much as the teams’ scores they receive from the judges, you still never can tell who may be surprisingly sent packing on Dancing with the Stars. According to Goldderby, Rashad Jennings may have received the highest score on the evening with 32 last week but it was Simone Biles who had the best dance moves on the floor, at least according to the Goldderby’s latest Dancing with the Stars survey. The truth, in this case, is that neither Jennings nor Biles will be leaving Dancing with the Stars anytime soon, especially not tonight. While Biles came into this season’s Dancing with the Stars competition as the heavy favorite, Jennings, Bonner Bolton, and Nancy Kerrigan have all done great for being huge underdogs before the season began. Jennings and Bolton have both proved that they can take their moves from the sporting arena to the dance floor and do a fantastic job at it. Unfortunately, the “honor” of being let go this evening seems like it may be coming down to either Mr. T or Charo. NFL player Rashad Jennings has gone from a big underdog to one of the favorites on ‘DWTS.’ [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images] In case you missed it, there is a lot of jabbering going on between contestants and judges, and right at the top of the unhappy dancers is Charo. Romper indicates that Charo threatened to quit the show last week after she thought the show was biased and fixed in many ways. Does she have a point? Charo said that not only was she disappointed that Chris Kattan was eliminated after Week 1, but in her eyes, the higher scores given to Mr. T were unfairly just. While she may have a good point, Dancing with the Stars has always been based on a combination of the judges’ scores and the fans’ votes — even if the dancers and fans do not agree with the final outcome. Charo has been very vocal on ‘DWTS’ when it comes to the judges scores. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Either way, it seems Charo’s arguments with the judges, mainly Bruno, may be a bit more real than just a little TV drama. Tonight will be big for all of the contestants, however, it seems to be a bigger night for Charo and Mr. T, both of whom are the favorites to be the next contestants eliminated from Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. Mr. T currently is the favorite to be eliminated this evening at +650, while right behind the former A-Team legend is Charo at +700. If any other dancer is eliminated after tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode concludes, it may be a bigger upset than the Jets beating the Colts in Super Bowl III. Below is a look at the current odds of who will be eliminated from tonight’s Week 3 episode of Dancing with the Stars, along with the current odds to win the season 24 championship. Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC this evening starting at 8 p.m. ET. Who do you think will be headed home after tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode? Odds of being eliminated in Week 3 on Dancing with the Stars: Chris Kattan: +750 Mr. T: +650 Nick Viall: +1750 Erika Jayne: +2000 Charo: +700 David Ross: +3000 Bonner Bolton: +5000 Nancy Kerrigan: +3000 Normani Kordei: +3000 Rashad Jennings: +3000 Heather Morris: +3000 Simone Biles: +3500 DWTS Week 2 Results: Rashad Jennings – 32 Normani Kordei – 32 Heather Morris – 30 Bonner Bolton – 29 Simone Biles – 29 Nancy Kerrigan – 28 Erika Jayne – 28 David Ross – 27 Nick Viall – 25 Charo – 22 Mr. T – 22 Odds to win Dancing with the Stars Season 24, updated as of April 3: Bonner Bolton (+1600) with Sharna Burgess Charo (+2500) with Keo Motsepe Chris Kattan (+4500) with Witney Carson David Ross (+2000) with Lindsay Arnold Erika Jayne (+900) with Gleb Savchenko Heather Morris (+700) with Maksim Chmerkovskiy Mr. T (+5500) with Kym Herjavec Nancy Kerrigan (+900) with Artem Chigvintsev Nick Viall (+1500) with Peta Murgatroyd Normani Kordei (+900) with Valentin Chmerkovskiy Rashad Jennings (+700) with Emma Slater Simone Biles (+100) with Sasha Farber [Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images]