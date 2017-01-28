'Days Of Our Lives': Brady And Nicole Get Closer – Could Deimos Kiriakis Soon Be History On 'DOOL'? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans have always been divided on Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) relationship. These days, it is clear that Deimos loves Nicole, but is he really the best man for her? Many viewers don’t think so and would rather see her with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Well, it sounds like Brady and Nicole are going to get closer. Could this mean that Deimos will soon be history and could it cause Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) to finally give Nicole her baby? DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know the details on what to expect on the long-running soap opera. Will Brady and Nicole get together on ‘Days Of Our Lives’? [Image by Trae Patton/NBC] Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Nicole Walker ended up getting arrested. She stabbed a man, but in her defense, she thought she was saving Deimos Kiriakis from being killed. Brady also convinced Chloe to finally tell Nicole the truth about baby Holly. Both Deimos and Brady want to help Nicole beat the criminal charges she is facing and reunite her with baby Holly. However, the men will have very different ways of going about it. As fans recall from Friday’s episode of DOOL, Deimos spoke to Chloe at the hospital. In a final attempt to get her to do the right thing, he seemed to be making Chloe think about her choices. Unfortunately, he switched gears and ended up making her angry. He suddenly told Chloe that she didn’t have a chance of winning in court and that Holly would end up being forcibly removed from her care. Then, he threw in that the judge would give the baby to him and Nicole. This is the reason why Chloe is keeping Nicole from Holly, because of Deimos Kiriakis. It seems that he may have made things even worse. As for Brady Black on Days Of Our Lives, he has been trying to make sure that Nicole stays calm and rational. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eric Martsolf knows Nicole’s history. He was there when she miscarried and remembers the situation with Sydney. Nicole has always wanted to be a mother and now that she is, Brady knows she will do whatever it takes to get her child back. This worries Brady because he wants her to do it the right way. In the latest #DAYS, Nicole receives shocking news. https://t.co/xWEunwxeNk pic.twitter.com/L37N1De3DZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 25, 2017 On yesterday’s episode, Brady found out from Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) that Nicole’s bail was posted. Unknown to Brady, Nicole had left the police station 20 minutes earlier. He suddenly knew where she was headed. Will he be able to stop Nicole from making her situation worse before it’s too late? Will he get to Chloe’s hotel room quickly enough? There is more to this storyline on Days Of Our Lives than just baby Holly. According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Brady and Nicole will get closer. This was hinted on Friday, when they both commented how they are parents. It was just one more thing they have in common. They have always been close and even have a history of being “friends with benefits.” Could their bond grow into something more? Even though Deimos and Nicole are supposed to get married, there are a few obstacles. First, Nicole doesn’t like Deimos’ temper and Chloe overheard him making death threats. This only substantiated her fears that Deimos is a violent man. Of course, fans can’t forget the way Deimos reacted when he found out that Nicole kept Chloe’s secret about her pregnancy. He was angry, livid, and was out of control. Months later, he pretty much did the same thing to Nicole when he kept the secret that Chloe may have been a surrogate for Daniel and Nicole. Even though Deimos Kiriakis is a great character on Days Of Our Lives, Brady and Nicole make much more sense together. They also have a history and Brady can reign Nicole in, something that she needs. As Chloe told Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) last week, she is keeping baby Holly until Nicole is no longer attached to Deimos. Perhaps this twisted storyline will have Nicole leaving Deimos and getting together with Brady, who just happens to have Daniel’s heart. It also might be the key to Nicole getting her baby back. What do you think will happen with Deimos, Nicole, Brady, and Chloe on Days Of Our Lives? Will Deimos Kiriakis lose the woman he loves? Will Brady and Nicole be the next couple in Salem? Will this cause Chloe Lane to give Nicole her baby? [Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]