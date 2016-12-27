'Days Of Our Lives': Chad And Abigail Kiss – Nicole Says Goodbye To Baby Holly [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans have been waiting for Chad and Abigail to get back together for a long time. Now that “Chabby” is reunited, will the two work on their marriage or go their separate ways? Spoilers for next week reveal that the two end up sharing a kiss. Is this a sign that good things are coming for their future or is Gabi Hernandez still going to be an issue? Also, Nicole Walker will soon have to say goodbye to baby Holly. DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen next week on the NBC soap opera. Friends ’till the end. ❤️ #DAYS ⠀ ????: @camilabanus A photo posted by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:16am PST As previously reported by the Inquistr, Chad and Abigail‘s reunion did not go exactly as fans hoped. However, Abigail has changed her mind about leaving Salem, but her marriage is still on shaky ground. Many viewers are wondering if Chad DiMera will choose his wife, Abigail, or if he will continue his romance with Gabi Hernandez. According to Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows, expect to see Chad and Abigail share a New Year’s Eve kiss. This will happen on Tuesday, January 3. It is being teased that not only will “Chabby” kiss, but the smooch will build into a passionate moment. However, things with Gabi are not over quite yet. As fans saw on yesterday’s episode, she isn’t interested in working things out with JJ. She knows that Chad’s wife is back from the dead, but she said nobody knows what is going to happen with their marriage. She also hinted that she and JJ don’t have a connection. It sounds like she is holding onto hope that she will still end up with Chad despite Abigail being back in the picture. Strike a pose. #DAYS ⠀ ????: @_marcimiller_ A photo posted by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:24pm PST In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Ken Corday teased what Days Of Our Lives fans can expect from Gabi, Chad, and Abigail in 2017. “We have the makings of a good triangle. Chad and Abigail try to rebuild their marriage, but it’s anything but smooth sailing as he and Gabi still have unresolved feelings for one another. He is being pulled in two different directions and it’s a quandary.” Other DOOL spoilers for next week include Nicole Walker and Chloe Lane. While in Chicago, Nicole had to deliver Chloe’s baby. Despite Chloe being in a coma after suffering a stroke, Nicole has no idea that she is the biological mother of Holly. It sounds like she isn’t going to find out soon. Corday teased that Chloe will wake up from her coma and it will still be a big secret. Chloe’s mother, Nancy, will try to help keep it a secret, too. She Knows revealed that on January 5, Nicole will have to say goodbye to baby Holly. “Chloe awakens from her coma at long last, and Brady and Deimos are determined to find out if Nicole is the mother of baby Holly. Nancy does her best to keep her daughter’s secret from coming out. As far as Nicole, we felt it was important for the character development to give her a child and play those beats.” However, that isn’t the only struggle Nicole will face in 2017. It turns out that Deimos Kiriakis will propose to Nicole. Unfortunately, her happiness doesn’t last long since she will be facing attempted murder charges. It isn’t revealed who Nicole supposedly tries to kill (if anyone), but fans would just like to see Nicole happy. It sounds like 2017 isn’t going to start off very well for Arianne Zucker’s character on Days Of Our Lives. What do you think is going to happen with “Chabby?” Will Chad DiMera end up with Abigail or Gabi? When will Nicole find out that she is the mother of baby Holly? What is the story behind the attempted murder charges? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next. [Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]

