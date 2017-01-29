'Days Of Our Lives' February Sweeps Spoilers: Hope Brady Risks Her Life – Stefano DiMera's Story Ends – JJ And Lani Have Sparks

Days Of Our Lives February sweeps is coming up and fans are excited. This time of year, soap operas try their best to provide the best storylines. Recently, executive producer Ken Corday teased what viewers can expect. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will risk her life for a prison pal and the mystery surrounding Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo) will come to a shocking end. Also, JJ (Casey Moss) and Lani will have some sparks, but will they act on their desires? DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera. Hope Brady still on the run on ‘Days Of Our Lives’ [Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC] Right now, there are a few different storylines happening in Salem. Some of them will continue and at least one will come to an end. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Ken Corday revealed Days Of Our Lives spoilers for February sweeps. As fans know, Hope Brady was snuck out of prison in a strange and bizarre way. Even though Chet, the employee prison who wheeled her out in a dumpster meant no harm, Hope didn’t know that. She woke up from the chloroform groggy and unsure what was happening. She saw Chet and assumed her life was in danger. During the ordeal, Hope ended up falling and hitting her head. Her stitches from the stab wound also were ripped open. Even though Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) found Hope and took care of her, she has been fighting for her life because of an infection. According to the latest DOOL spoilers, Eric will have to go to Salem to get her medication. While he is gone, Hope begins hallucinating and leaves the farmhouse, unknowingly coming close to encountering Lt. Raines. Eric sneaks into the hospital to get medication for Hope on Days Of Our Lives. Eric overhears Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) tell Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) that Lt. Raines has intensified the search for Hope. Wanting her caught, Raines issues an order for officers to use extreme force if necessary. Greg Vaughan explained what is going through Eric’s head as he deals with Hope’s situation. “Eric knows there is a police hunt for Hope. She made it very clear to Eric that she can’t be taken in as a fugitive. Eric also knows that what he is doing is wrong, but at the same time, for Hope’s sake, he isn’t afraid to go above the law. He’s going to do whatever it takes to protect her, just as Hope would do for him.” However, Eric’s plan to get in and out of the hospital unnoticed isn’t exactly a success. Once he obtains the medications for Hope Brady on Days Of Our Lives, Eric runs into Jennifer Horton. Eric tells her the details of his prison release and asks that she not say anything. Of course, Jennifer agrees to keep quiet about Eric. On his way back to the farmhouse, Eric finds Hope wandering around outside. He brings her back inside and gives her the medication. He tells her to rest and she agrees. Meanwhile, Eric is figuring out a way to let her friends and family know that she is safe. Ken Corday also teased that Hope will risk her life to come to Hattie’s (Deidre Hall) rescue. Get in the #DAYS spirit! A photo posted by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:41pm PST On Days Of Our Lives, Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) baby is a huge storyline. Last week, Nicole finally found out that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) gave birth to her biological child. However, Chloe refuses to give Nicole’s baby up and is fighting for custody. Things are going to get intense between Chloe and Nicole. Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will try to negotiate peace between the two women. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, DOOL spoilers tease that Brady and Nicole will get closer. This is making fans wonder if Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will end up losing the woman he loves. Based on a weekly preview clip released by NBC, he certainly is spiraling out of control. It shows Deimos pointing a gun at Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Sneak peek photos also reveal that Chad comes to Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) rescue when he is poisoned. The executive producer revealed that Deimos and Nicole’s relationship will be strained due to his shady business dealings. Also, he will kidnap Chad and Gabi while Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail (Marci Miller) search for them. This was one of the most profound/real moments I have ever had, not just as an actor but as a human being. For many personal reasons. But, in this moment I sat at his feet, and as I looked up I saw what every fan saw in him throughout the years. Joe was, and will always be a giant. With a massive heart. Paving a legacy that enriched not only the industry but everyone in it. It was honor to know him for what little time I did. And to his fans…the Phoenix lives on in us. Rest in Peace Sir. A photo posted by Billy Flynn (@inlikebillyflynn) on Dec 9, 2016 at 6:48pm PST Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that the search for Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo) will finally come to an end, but in a shocking way. Expect sparks between Lani (Sal Stowers) and JJ (Casey Moss). Also, Jennifer will team up with someone from the past to help stop the war between the DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families. Anne (Meredith Scott Lynn) and Adrienne (Judi Evans) will also help. As for Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), fans can look forward to a Valentine’s Day wedding. While they are celebrating their love, Valerie Grant’s (Vanessa Williams) secret comes out. She had a son with Julie’s son, David. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will come to Salem and bond with Julie. However, keeping Eli’s parentage a secret for so many years will create tension between Julie and Valerie. What do you think of the Days Of Our Lives spoilers that were released for February sweeps? Which storyline are you looking forward to the most? [Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]